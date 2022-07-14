Sri Lankan Woman Has 'Touristy' Photoshoot at President's Residence and Internet Can't Even

Sri Lanka faced immense turmoil as anti-government protesters demanded resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa as President. Earlier, they stormed the official residences of both him and the Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

On Thursday, the anti-government demonstrators said they would be ending their occupation of official buildings, as they vowed to press on with their bid to bring down the president and prime minister in the face of a dire economic crisis. Before this, dramatic visuals of protesters doing a range of activities in the official residences had surfaced on social media.

Somehow, in the middle of this turmoil, a woman, Maduhansi Hasinthara, decided to visit the President’s house in Colombo and take some questionable photos. The general impression is that she has treated it like something of a tourist spot and taken photos like one would while visiting some tourist attraction.

She took photos on the bed, on chairs and sofas, next to a car, at the lawn, among other spots. She shared 26 photos on Facebook, with the location “at President’s House, Colombo”.

“She served looks and served her country well,” a commenter wrote. “YOU’RE SUCH A QUEEN OMG I LOVE THE PHOTOSHOOT,” wrote another. Another said, “YOUR REVOLUTIONARY SLAY”. There were others who pointed out that it was not a “tourist destination”. Most, however, seemed to brand it under “queen things”.

Earlier, protesters had turned a room of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo into a public library. Ashan Vimukthi, one of the first volunteers at the library, told Arab News that the objective of doing this is to free the minds of the people which have been hijacked by “mainstream media and politicians”.

A signboard reading “Books are the greatest weapon in the People’s Revolution” hangs at the entrance to the library, reports Wion. The makeshift library already has a stock of over 30,000 books received in donations.

Protesters overran President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s palace in the weekend, forcing him to flee to the Maldives on Wednesday, when activists also stormed the office of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. Rajapaksa, 73, flew onwards Thursday to Singapore from Male, but there was still no announcement of his resignation, despite his earlier promise to step down on Wednesday.

