BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Srinagar Administration Bans Uploading Photos, Videos of Relief Distribution on Social Media

Representative Image. (AP)

Representative Image. (AP)

The DM also said that only essential and emergency service officials will be allowed to enter areas declared as containment zones.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
Share this:

Srinagar: District magistrate (DM) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has banned circulation of photos and videos showing distribution of relief on the social media sites.

An order issued by the DM said under powers vested in him under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, it is ordered that nobody will upload photos or videos of relief distribution on the social media sites.

In amplification of his earlier order, the DM said on Sunday that only designated essential and emergency service officials will be allowed to enter areas declared as containment zones.

The order states further that the operation of the NGOs and distribution of relief in these areas will be in strict coordination with the NGO cell of the district disaster management agency.

Around 30 NGOs have been taken on board by the district administration for reaching out to residents in Srinagar district.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,367

    +733*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,356

    +827*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    715

    +63*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,270,052

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,783,948

    +4,205

  • Cured/Discharged

    404,939

     

  • Total DEATHS

    108,957

    +178
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres