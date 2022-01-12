Srinagar is a Snow-clad Paradise in Winter and Twitter Cannot Get Enough of its Beauty

Winter has already come in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, and Twitter cannot get enough of its snow-covered splendour. In the past few days, netizens have been uploading photos of the pristine landscape of the city. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had shared photos of Srinagar Railway Station. The photos depict a serene and white ambience created by the snowfall that has been active in the valley for the last three days. The minister, while sharing the pictures of the station, in the caption, wrote the famous lines written by poet Amir Khusrau. The lines, uttered by the poet in awe of the magnificence of Kashmir valley, said, “Gar Firdaus Bar Ruye Zami Ast, Hami Asto Hami Asto Hami Ast (If there is paradise on Earth, it’s here, it’s here, it’s here).”

There were other photos too.

Srinagar today.

#Kashmir

“A view of snow-covered train on railway track at Banihal some 100kms south of Srinagar."

A view of snow-covered train on railway track at Banihal some 100kms south of Srinagar pic.twitter.com/6wt0zfEfLV— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) January 10, 2022

“Frozen Dallake. Srinagar Kashmir…Credits #Ompsyram."

“My home Srinagar earlier today."

My home Srinagar earlier today. 😍 pic.twitter.com/LZeKfhmlwE— Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) January 7, 2022

“Srinagar covered in blanket of snow."

Srinagar covered in blanket of snow pic.twitter.com/00vQ1aR65h— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) January 8, 2022

“Lovely Snowflake. srinagar. Paradise!"

Lovely ❄️ Snowfall ❄️ srinagar. Paradise! pic.twitter.com/r59RxqBTCO— Sheikh Mohammed Imran (@imrankehwah) January 7, 2022

“Feeling frosty? Jehlum Banks, Srinagar #Kashmir."

“Srinagar at 11 pm, Friday."

Srinagar at 11 pm, Friday. pic.twitter.com/8z3II94Y38— Bashir Manzar (@bashirmanzar) January 7, 2022

“Life amid snow in Srinagar."

Life amid snow in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/YvgmVwsW2P— Basit Zargar (باسط) (@basiitzargar) January 4, 2022

“Finaly snow at srinagar."

“Due to #Snowfall and #rain , the movement of people in the market of #Srinagar is less. #Kashmir #Kashmiris."

“#weather likely to remain dry till Jan 16: MeT #Kashmir #Srinagar #JammuAndKashmir"

The regions up north received fresh batches of snow earlier this week. The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway remained inaccessible for three days before being cleared up for a smooth traffic flow on Tuesday. The national highway was blocked due to heavy snowfall and unprecedented landslides, and debris hijacking the tarmac. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), earlier on Friday, issued a red alert for the valley of Kashmir stating the possibility of very heavy snowfall, with noticeable probabilities of an avalanche. As a result, most flight operations were delayed or terminated after the alert was issued in the state.

