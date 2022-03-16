'Srivalli' from 'Pushpa' Has been Recreated by Mumbai Police, and it's Worth a Listen

If you have not been living under a rock, you must have come across the Srivalli-mania that has swept the internet ever since the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ came out in December last year. From the common internet user to celebrities, everyone has been trying to either recreate the song in their own way or ace the signature hook step of Allu Arjun made popular by the song. Well, the law could not catch Allu Arjun in the movie but looks like the authorities have successfully caught up to the trend.

Mumbai Police has also joined the Srivalli bandwagon and have left netizens spellbound with their recreation of the song using different instruments. Mumbai Police’s official YouTube channel shared a video of their band Khaki Studio performing a rendition of the song.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qvCTSTrV_u4

Their official Twitter handle also shared the link to the video. ‘Khaki studio rukega nahi,’ the tweet read, a reference to the viral dialogue from the movie ‘Main jhukega nahi’. “We noticed Mumbaikars swaying to the tunes of ‘Srivalli’ and decided to join in”, they said.

https://twitter.com/MumbaiPolice/status/1503211670432149504

The video has over 67,000 views since it was shared, and the figure continues to rise. People have also left a variety of positive remarks in response to the video. There were numerous salutations to Mumbai Police with many calling them the number one police force in the country. Comments like ‘awesome’ and ‘mind-blowing’ flooded the comments section. “I never knew our police force was so talented,’ said one user.

This is not the first time that Mumbai Police has given in to an ongoing trend and came up with spellbinding videos. Last year, when the Money Heist mania was at its peak after the last season premiered on Netflix, Mumbai Police unveiled a cool performance of their band playing Bella Ciao. We can surely expect more such videos from Khaki Studios as new trends kick in.

