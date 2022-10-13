SRK, Amitabh Bachchan Imagined as Women in This Video Has Bollywood Fans Tripping

Ever wondered how male Bollywood biggies would look like if they were women? An entertaining Reddit video recently began doing rounds on the internet for portraying popular Bollywood actors as females. The viral clip is aptly edited to long and short women haircuts on prominent personalities thereby leaving netizens stumped. Not one but the viral video features more than 15 Bollywood actors. The Reddit user who shared the clip also gave it a funny caption that reads, “Thought y’all might enjoy this video.”

The clip begins by showing how Shah Rukh Khan would look as a female, which is followed by Vinod Khanna, Shammi Kapoor, Jeetendra, Dilip Kumar, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Rajesh Khanna, and Amitabh Bachchan. The list doesn’t end here, joining them are also Dharmendra, Rishi Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shahid Kapoor, John Abraham, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanjay Dutt, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Mithun Chakraborty. Notably, a majority of actors featured in the clip were given edited long hair, the exceptions were Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Rakesh Roshan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who had short hair. Watch the viral video below:

More than the clip, it is the reaction of the people that have made netizens break out in laughter. While some have found uncanny similarities between the looks of a few stars, other believe that even the female version of Bollywood actors are just stunning. A fan said, “Sunny Deol looks like Karisma Kapoor,” another asked, “Why does female John Abraham look like Bipasha Basu? One more commented, “Shahid looks like Alia Bhatt at the time of her debut.” Meanwhile, a netizen added, “Vinod Khanna is stunning.”

The edited video was set against the melodious voice of Asha Bhosle as her track Aesa Ho To Kaisa Hoga played continuously in the background. The track originally belongs to the 1979 released film Ratnadeep.

What do you think of the video?

