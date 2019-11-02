Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
4-min read

15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood

Happy birthday, King.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:November 2, 2019, 10:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood
Image credits: Reuters

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. That is how he was introduced recently by Hollywood's David Letterman for his talk show on Netflix. And if you know anything about SRK or Bollywood's "King Khan", you would know what that means. Because for almost three decades, Khan has managed to mesmerize audiences young and old with his acting, style, personality and of course, the dimples.

Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent.

Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

As the King of Romance turns 54 on Saturday, let us relive the witty (and some serious) moments that he has blessed us with during his incredible journey.

1) Helping a prom-goer like a boss

The gentleman that he is.

2) Savagery

3) Bhaiyya sahi-sahi lagao

4) Here's how you dodge dodgy questions

5) When asked about money

In an interview with HuffPost India, when asked about money, SRK being himself said, "Don't be a philosopher or a teacher without being rich, Money is extremely important. Earn it when you can."

6) On a rumour-free career with Bollywood actresses

"I hide my romance in the same place as my money from the income tax."

7) On marrying a Hindu woman - Gauri Khan

Khan narrates a funny incident from his wedding in an interview with Farida Jalal.

Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube

8) On Stardom

"I do enjoy being a star. There was a time when I thought... there are times when I still think I'm not big enough a star. I think I would miss being a star. It's like seeing in future and seeing that when I go down on the roads and I'm not able to make people smile when they look at me, which I think is the greatest gift god has given me."

9) On anti-nationalism

SRK spoke about anti-nationalism 2 decades ago during an interview with Farida Jalal.

Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube

10) What about linking the Aadhaar?

11) When your dreams come true. Umm

12) Doctor Khan to the rescue

13) On being abused on Twitter

In a podcast, SRK requested Twitterati not to abuse him in capital letters online. He said, "They have reduced gaalis (cuss) to nothing. I feel so bad for gaalis, I want to start an association to help the gaalis on social media.

"Some of the spellings of the gaalis... you have to pronounce u. The feel of the gaali goes away when you use double o."

14) 2+2 is 4 minus 1 that's 3. Quick Maths

15) Like Kareena Kapoor says in Jab We Met, "Main apni favourite hoon."

Happy birthday, King.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram