15 Times Shah Rukh Khan Proved Why He is Called the King of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. That is how he was introduced recently by Hollywood's David Letterman for his talk show on Netflix. And if you know anything about SRK or Bollywood's "King Khan", you would know what that means. Because for almost three decades, Khan has managed to mesmerize audiences young and old with his acting, style, personality and of course, the dimples.

Khan, who started his journey back in 1988, hails from a humble middle-class family and after having spent more than 27 years in the Hindi film industry, he has attained stardom through his determination, hard work, and talent.

Khan, who has given us memorable characters such as Ajay/Vicky in Baazigar, Sunil in Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Raj in DDLJ, Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabir Khan in Chak De! India, and Mohan Bhargav in Swades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

As the King of Romance turns 54 on Saturday, let us relive the witty (and some serious) moments that he has blessed us with during his incredible journey.

1) Helping a prom-goer like a boss

@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom???? — Sarthak Kher (@sarthakkher) April 7, 2015

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

The gentleman that he is.

@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love...and pepper it with a bit of humour. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015

2) Savagery

Pizza bhi deliver kar doon ghar mein... https://t.co/l4FzgtZfYg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

3) Bhaiyya sahi-sahi lagao

Bech rahe ho kya??? https://t.co/V2nU2szGoA — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

4) Here's how you dodge dodgy questions

Amir khan or salman khan. Don't dodge the question #AskSrk @iamsrk — Starboy (@Marieejuana_) July 11, 2016

Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

5) When asked about money

In an interview with HuffPost India, when asked about money, SRK being himself said, "Don't be a philosopher or a teacher without being rich, Money is extremely important. Earn it when you can."

6) On a rumour-free career with Bollywood actresses

"I hide my romance in the same place as my money from the income tax."

7) On marrying a Hindu woman - Gauri Khan

Khan narrates a funny incident from his wedding in an interview with Farida Jalal.

Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube

8) On Stardom

"I do enjoy being a star. There was a time when I thought... there are times when I still think I'm not big enough a star. I think I would miss being a star. It's like seeing in future and seeing that when I go down on the roads and I'm not able to make people smile when they look at me, which I think is the greatest gift god has given me."

9) On anti-nationalism

SRK spoke about anti-nationalism 2 decades ago during an interview with Farida Jalal.

Image credits: Elke Pape/ YouTube

10) What about linking the Aadhaar?

Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also??? https://t.co/Qno5IeJMNK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

11) When your dreams come true. Umm

Sir hm garibo ko bhi rply de do jii 😂@iamsrk #Asksrk — Gautam SRK (@iamgauti39) June 13, 2017

Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

12) Doctor Khan to the rescue

@iamsrk Gharwali ke bacha hone wala hai n she keep tweeting to u Can u say hi n giv her a hug so she can take rest a bit? Big love #AskSRK — Happy SRK DAY. (@BeSameerKapoor) October 11, 2016

Thoda rest kar lo behen https://t.co/cLiAD70bD1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

13) On being abused on Twitter

In a podcast, SRK requested Twitterati not to abuse him in capital letters online. He said, "They have reduced gaalis (cuss) to nothing. I feel so bad for gaalis, I want to start an association to help the gaalis on social media.

"Some of the spellings of the gaalis... you have to pronounce u. The feel of the gaali goes away when you use double o."

14) 2+2 is 4 minus 1 that's 3. Quick Maths

@iamsrk Quick one 1+1=3 kase ho sktha hai ? — Syed Fasih Haider (@fasih_rulez) August 11, 2014

@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014

15) Like Kareena Kapoor says in Jab We Met, "Main apni favourite hoon."

Happy birthday, King.

