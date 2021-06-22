SRK 'Blessing' Kajol With Proposal in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is Now a Bizarre Desi Meme

2001’s Bollywood blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…" is a movie for the ages. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie that features Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan has been revisited by evergreen cinema lovers and critics over the years. Love it or hate it, the Johar movie is a favourite in the meme world so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a scene from the two-decade-old movie has gone viral among the desis in 2021. The scene features Rahul (SRK) learning about Anjali’s (Kajol) father’s demise so he walks up to her and places his hand over Anjali’s head, suggesting that he’s proposing to her. The scene cuts to a sobbing Anjali marrying Rahul in a low-key wedding and you know the rest.

The “proposal" snapshot from K3G has surfaced on microblogging site Twitter now and Indians have thronged to the platform with their own version of the scene.

Masala peeste time mixer grinder ka dhakkan pakde aap pic.twitter.com/dWOzHJbyIW— Memewati (@memewatiDT) June 20, 2021

Jaadu giving powers to Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya : pic.twitter.com/VNebskAukS— An_Idiot_Tale (@tale_idiot) June 21, 2021

When she's into test cricket pic.twitter.com/MgrhhjOmY7— Anil Alpula (@anilalpula) June 20, 2021

When she got the same sense of humour as yours pic.twitter.com/X3UNJQjhLq— V I S H A L (@whysoovishal) June 21, 2021

aditya roy kapoor to daaru in every movie : pic.twitter.com/9v0bUlpy4u— San⚡ (@AsopaSanidhya) June 21, 2021

when she listens to Mohit Chauhan,in this generation of the The Weekend : pic.twitter.com/hOEgtzygCd— San⚡ (@AsopaSanidhya) June 21, 2021

When she has the same music taste as yours pic.twitter.com/wAxcdfdmuR— S. (@daalmakhniiii) June 21, 2021

Indian moms checking fever hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/Vytutt5wch— Pappi bhai (@hahaharsshh) June 21, 2021

when she gets your meme references in the conversation pic.twitter.com/CuazliUYRQ— tushR 🍕 (@heyytusharr) June 21, 2021

when she chooses water over Coca-Cola pic.twitter.com/hI0q1tyTPd— Arman (@_m_c_q) June 21, 2021

when she says sorry first pic.twitter.com/6a1wHUHiNQ— jyots (@jyotat0) June 21, 2021

Earlier this year, an Indian musician gave a hilarious spin to the K3G scene where Anjali breaks the gamla (vase) at the Raichand house for the second time.

Adding beats and background music to the squealing sound that made Kajol’s performance memorable, and editing the audio, the composer has created a peppy tune.

In the scene, Kajol’s character Anjali comes to apologise to Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan for breaking a vase at his wedding anniversary party and disrupting the gathering.

The track was created by Mayur Jumani, a music composer who makes popular video edits and has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram.

