SRK 'Blessing' Kajol With Proposal in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' is Now a Bizarre Desi Meme

K3G scene features Rahul (SRK) learning about Anjali's (Kajol) father's death so he walks up to her and places his hand over Anjali's head, suggesting that he's proposing to her.

2001’s Bollywood blockbuster “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…" is a movie for the ages. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie that features Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan has been revisited by evergreen cinema lovers and critics over the years. Love it or hate it, the Johar movie is a favourite in the meme world so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a scene from the two-decade-old movie has gone viral among the desis in 2021. The scene features Rahul (SRK) learning about Anjali’s (Kajol) father’s demise so he walks up to her and places his hand over Anjali’s head, suggesting that he’s proposing to her. The scene cuts to a sobbing Anjali marrying Rahul in a low-key wedding and you know the rest.

The “proposal" snapshot from K3G has surfaced on microblogging site Twitter now and Indians have thronged to the platform with their own version of the scene.

Earlier this year, an Indian musician gave a hilarious spin to the K3G scene where Anjali breaks the gamla (vase) at the Raichand house for the second time.

Adding beats and background music to the squealing sound that made Kajol’s performance memorable, and editing the audio, the composer has created a peppy tune.

In the scene, Kajol’s character Anjali comes to apologise to Yashvardhan Raichand, played by Amitabh Bachchan for breaking a vase at his wedding anniversary party and disrupting the gathering.

The track was created by Mayur Jumani, a music composer who makes popular video edits and has more than 3 lakh followers on Instagram.

first published:June 22, 2021, 10:14 IST