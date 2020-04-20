SRK Has The Wittiest Response to Fan Wanting to Know if He Has Contributed to PM-Cares Fund

Shah Rukh Khan's fans were in for a surprise today as they could ask the superstar multiple questions. Well, the Coronavirus lockdown has given some time to stars to interact with their fans much more. And today, one could #AskSRK almost anything.

King Khan took to Twitter and told his fans they could ask him anything. "Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do....nothing...for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin...please use the hashtag."





Ok it’s a good idea. Let’s do #AskSRK but not too long please because I have to go and do....nothing...for a bit before I do some more of it later. Let’s begin...please use the hashtag.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 20, 2020

He attended to multiple questions shot at him, and one of them was related to the funds set up by PM Modi to deal with the coronavirus pandemic in India. When one Twitter user jovially asked him, "@iamsrk Sir Sahi Sahi Batana Kitna Diya PM Fund Me?? 😌 #AskSRK."



@iamsrk Sir Sahi Sahi Batana Kitna Diya PM Fund Me?? 😌 #AskSRK — Anupam Jaiswal (@anupamjaiswaal) April 20, 2020



In a characteristically witty whip, SRk replied, "Really...khajanchi hai kya??!!" (read: khajanchi = cashier)



Earlier, SRK did mention on Twitter that he has made some donations. The production house owned by him, Red Chillies Entertainment, shared a lengthy statement in which Khan pledged his support to trusts and initiatives like PM Cares, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Personal Protective Equipments (PPE) for Healthcare Providers, Ek Saath - the earth foundation, Roti Foundation, The Working People's Charter and support for acid attack survivors.

SRK, through his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), has committed to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund. Through his film production banner, Red Chillies Entertainment, he will give to the Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.







In these times it’s imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let’s just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020



The Bollywood actor has provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the pandemic as the nation-wide death in India touched 559, with a total of 17,656 cases including 14,255 active ones.

Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, took to Twitter and thanked the superstar for his contribution. He wrote, "Many thanks Mr Shah Rukh Khan for your kind contribution of 25,000 PPE kits. This will go a long way in supporting our fight against COVID19 & protecting our frontline medical care team @iamsrk @MeerFoundation @CMOMaharashtra."

Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020

The actor and his wife, Gauri Khan, had earlier given their 4-storey personal office space to be used as a quarantine capacity, equipped with essentials for quarantined women, children and elderly.



