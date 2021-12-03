SRK in Peaky Blinders? Desis Reimagine Bollywood Celebs in Hollywood Covers

It has been quite a few years since streaming platforms have taken over a significant space in most of our daily lives. While we get hooked to these popular Hollywood web series, we might have often wondered what it would be like to have our very own desi superstars from Bollywood featured in these shows. A recent trend on Twitter has come up at just the right time to satisfy this urge for us. In this trend, creative folks on the Internet have started posting covers of popular Hollywood web series and shows with their favourite Indian superstars. From Shah Rukh Khan to Virat Kohli, the microblogging platform is now filled with reimagined covers with our desi celebs and we love it.

Take a look:

alia bhatt as series covers pic.twitter.com/lzuEgVIB2p— (@redroIa) November 29, 2021

Ranveer singh as series cover♥️ pic.twitter.com/akuKmuJ6O8— fatiim (@fatiim_9RS) December 1, 2021

Ranbir Kapoor as Series covers pic.twitter.com/xYeVkJhHr2— I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) November 30, 2021

ShahRukh khan as series covers pic.twitter.com/tTtIWmZKAC— روان (@_iamrony) November 29, 2021

Salman Khan ft. series covers pic.twitter.com/RqjOTb26oD— brat (@FlybrownG) December 2, 2021

varun dhawan as series cover.(part 2) pic.twitter.com/1UTASIpgsX— I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) December 1, 2021

Salman Karishma as series covers pic.twitter.com/OgE4spceoY— BeingAlanaJoshi (@Alana_SKFAN) December 2, 2021

Priyanka Chopra as series covers pic.twitter.com/nyZrbe6Da9— Kiran (@kirannsharmaa) November 30, 2021

kareena kapoor as series cover. pic.twitter.com/9WRCNqpHmG— I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) December 1, 2021

Now it's game over for all the other actors pic.twitter.com/oIbb7tT2z6— Sonia Singh (@thesinghsonia) December 2, 2021

Apart from this trend, the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter was back on the trending charts again earlier last month. It was first sparked off in early 2021 by a desi couple, who announced their wedding on the microblogging site and photos from their big day by using a viral meme from 2020: “How it Started vs How it’s Going". The couple also informed their followers that Twitter had played matchmaker in their relationship and shared their first-ever exchange on the platform along with the hashtag #WeMetOnTwitter.

The adorable story saw many congratulatory wishes. But, the memes were not far behind. The single people on Twitter lost no time in jumping on the trend with ‘lonely’ memes.

