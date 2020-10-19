SRK, Kajol's Statues to be Erected at London's Leicester Square as Iconic 'DDLJ' Completes 25 Years

The SRK-Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge is all set to complete 25 years of theatrical release on October 20. The Yash Raj produced romantic drama-comedy went on to become a cult-classic for the Indian audience and with film experts opine that with a mix of traditional Indian sentiments with modern sensibilities, the movie still remains a favourite for a huge section of viewers.

Now as part of the celebrations, a bronze statue of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol will be unveiled in London's Leicester Square in 2021 to celebrate the silver jubilee.

Heart of London Business Alliance in a statement said the “DDLJ” statue will be a part of film attraction “Scenes in the Square” in the heart of the UK capital.

“Scenes in the Square” features highly recognisable classic and contemporary film characters, each immortalised in interactive and expressive bronze statues, with some brought to life in the evening through lighting. The square was also the setting for a scene in the movie where the characters of Raj (Shah Rukh) and Simran (Kajol) first cross paths, as strangers.

Fans of the movie took to social media to celebrate the news of the statue unveiling.

Mark Williams, Director of Destination Marketing at Heart of London Business Alliance said they are excited to bring to the trail the first film that features Leicester Square as a location.

“It’s fantastic to be adding such titans of international cinema to our trail as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This statue is a fitting tribute to the global popularity of Bollywood and the cultural bridges that cinema can help build, and we’re in no doubt it will attract fans from all around the world," Williams said in a statement.

The statue will be unveiled early next year, when organisers hope that Khan and Kajol will be able to travel to be part of the special celebratory event.

The film is also the longest running movie ever and has been screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir since more than two decades.

