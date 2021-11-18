SRK's Diary Scene in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' Had a Glaring Error But No One Cares

The scene is set, everyone involved is heartbroken, the love interest is about to storm off in a fit of rage: enter Shah Rukh Khan, “reading" from the blank pages of a black diary, pledges of love that didn’t even exist yet. This scene from “Kal Ho Naa Ho" was classic Bollywood and was almost singlehandedly responsible for raising a generation’s collective romantic expectations. Even though everybody watching the film back in 2003 may have aged significantly and what seemed so romantic back then might start looking a little problematic here and a little melodramatic there, you’ve got to give it to the black diary scene from “Kal Ho Naa Ho": it’s a tried and tested tearjerker. That might be the reason that everyone’s vision got blurry enough to miss a glaring continuity error in the scene. Picture the scene again: there’s a tearful Aman played by SRK, a disgruntled Rohit played by Saif Ali Khan in tow, and a heartbroken Naina (Preity Zinta) giving them a piece of her mind.

The scene unfolds and Aman is reading from Rohit’s black diary, things he wants to say to Naina but has to pass off as Rohit’s words, and the camera zooms in on the blank pages. Even though all the three characters are standing somewhere in public, when the camera is on the pages, it looks like the diary is on someone’s lap. The error occurs just the one time, so that might be why no one noticed it. Now, a Twitter user, Pulkit Kochar, shared his insight on the microblogging platform, writing, “SRK was so good in this scene that nobody noticed the continuity error in the close up of the diary. It is kept on someone’s lap even tho (sic) he’s clearly standing." Another user joined in, sharing a clip of a deleted version of the same scene, from which the scene seems to have been mistakenly retained in the final cut.

SRK was so good in this scene that nobody noticed the continuity error in the close up of the diary. It is kept on someone's lap even tho he's clearly standing. pic.twitter.com/a6f1uW9K05— Pulkit Kochar (@kocharpulkit) November 18, 2021

They included this shot from the deleted scene for some reason. 😂@ 1:38https://t.co/ose2zuUZdE — Nobita Nobi (@captainbolywood) November 18, 2021

Error or no error, the new revelation changes absolutely nothing for fans. “Scene me error hai ye important nhi hai SRK ne accha perform kiya hai ye important hai," one person wrote, while another took a dig at the recently released Meenakshi Sundareshwar, writing, “Well you have to see Meenakshi sundareshwar for factual errors.. continuity is beyond comprehension". Another had the logical explanation that we were all too blinded with tears to notice minor continuity stuff, obviously.

Scene me error hai ye important nhi hai SRK ne accha perform kiya hai ye important hai— thememesvilla1 (@thememesvilla1) November 18, 2021

Well you have to see Meenakshi sundareshwar for factual errors.. continuity is beyond comprehension @NetflixIndia— Southindiangirl (@Nainanayak) November 18, 2021

Aansoo ne andhaa kar diya tha.— Lubaina (@LubainaSarfaraz) November 18, 2021

“Kal Ho Naa Ho" became a phenomenon eighteen years ago now, and it seems no one’s about to get over that one scene anytime soon.

