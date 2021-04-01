Shah Rukh Khan's Advise to Fan Asking How to 'Win Over' Girls Proves Why He's King of Romance

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday held another one of his versions of ‘Ask Me Anything’, titled ‘AskSRK’ and as usual, the actor has been receiving a truckload of questions and requests from netizens. Twitter users on Wednesday afternoon were overjoyed to see the actor ready to juggle questions from his fans on anything and everything under the sun. Amid discussions of the actor’s next movie, his cricket team Kolkata Knight Riders to everything, one Twitter user wanted some advice for his love-life. Going by the username of @ALBELLA_SRKMSD, one fan asked the superstar to share some tips on how to win girls over.

The user wrote to Shah Rukh Khan in Hindi, “Ladki patane k liye ek do tips do" (Give some tips on how to pick up girls)

The actor, ever the gentleman, replied, “Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect."

Start with not using the word ‘Patana’ dor a girl. Try with more respect gentleness and respect. https://t.co/z1aJ0idK0t— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 31, 2021

Khan’s reply received a lot of likes as fans were impressed by the actor’s way of handling the question maturely and answering as such so that the user understands the way to respect girls.

The actor, who has been in the industry for almost 3 decades, is extremely articulate off-screen, may it be intimate interviews or hosting award functions, his witty one-liners make him stand out as one of the more intelligent artists working in the entertainment industry.

The actor’s witty interactions on social media have often made headlines and evoked laughter. A couple years ago, one Sarthak Kher had tweeted to the actor and asked for his help to get a date for his high school prom.

He had tweeted, “@iamsrk Sir please help me ask a girl to prom????” To his apparent surprise, SRK replied saying, “@sarthakkher if I ask she won’t go with you….ha ha.” The boy had later asked the girl out and tweeted it to Khan with the good news, when the latter had accepted his invitation to the prom. The actor had then given a small piece of advice, asking Sarthak to “treat her with dignity gentleness and love…and pepper it with a bit of humour."

The superstar is returning to the big screen in Pathan, a YRF backed actioner, which reportedly sees him playing a secret agent.