Shah Rukh Khan was among the first Bollywood celebrities to pay tributes to Dilip Kumar when he reached Kumar and veteran actress Saira Banu’s Bandra West residence on Wednesday. The “mooh bola" son of the veteran couple was photographed consoling an emotional Banu, who was Kumar’s wife of 55 years. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday, July 7 due to prolonged illness. He was 98. Touted to be India’s first superstar, Dilip Kumar gave many unforgettable performances in his six decades-long career.

As the Internet was flooded with heartfelt condolences with many reminiscing Kumar’s iconic and illustrious career, a video of SRK making his way to Kumar’s Mumbai residence brought a brief smile on the faces of the condoling fans.

In a video shared by Filmfare, SRK could be seen gesturing to the stationed cop as a mark of respect.

“Notice the unsolicited respect given to the police officer at 0:21. That street smartness is why SRK still rules the hearts of so many after so many years," a Twitter user wrote while quoting the video.

Many others, who noticed the gesture, praised SRK for greeting the cop.

Shah Rukh Khan, in a 2017 interview with Filmfare, said that while working with Ketan Mehta years ago, he saw a photo of Kumar in his office and thought it was him. “I saw a picture of Dilip Kumar in his (Ketan Mehta) office and I was like oh! that’s me. He looked so much like me in that picture. Or rather I looked so much like him."

In the interview, Khan revealed that his mother loved Dilip Kumar and felt her son looked like the ‘Andaz’ actor. Khan also added that Saira Banu and Kumar thought of him as their son.

Meanwhile, wrapped in the national flag, Dilip Kumar was taken to Juhu Kabristan, where the film fraternity and thousands of fans lined up to bid him an emotional farewell. Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan attended the burial ceremony, while a tearful Saira Banu looked on.

