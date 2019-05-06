English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ssscary Situation: Cobra Snake Lays 14 Eggs in Middle of Busy Karnataka Road
Female cobras can lay anywhere from 20 to 40 eggs so it is most likely that the mother snake had not finished laying her hatch before she was moved.
Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube.
People in Karnataka’s Maddur town were left awestruck by the rare sight of a cobra laying eggs on a busy street.
The incident dates back to March this year when a teacher who had found the venomous snake inside his home took it outside and called a local snake expert for help, according to the Daily Mail report.
However, before the snake expert, Prasanna, could rescue the reptile, it made its way “into the street in front of the home and started laying eggs. Prasanna caught the snake later and released it in a nearby forest. The snake expert took the eggs with him saying he would release the snake lings after they hatch.
A 1.21 minute-long video clip shot the by the teacher shows passersby watching in shock as the pregnant snake lays 14 eggs in less than an hour in the middle of the street.
Female cobras can lay anywhere from 20 to 40 eggs so “it is most likely that the mother snake had not finished laying her hatch when she was moved,” the Daily Mail report said.
In the footage, the eggs can clearly be seen moving down the body of the snake and out of the vent, which serves as the only opening for snakes to release bodily excretions.
Cobras, considered to be one of the poisonous snakes, inject their prey with venom as they are unable to hold their fangs down. The number of cobra species ranges from 28 to about 270 “depending on how a cobra is defined,” according to LiveScience.com.
These include the famed King Cobra, the world’s largest venomous snake, found predominantly from India through Southeast Asia to the Philippines and Indonesia.
