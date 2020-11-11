Ssssssssup: Rare Albino Krait White Snake Spotted in Chattisgarh

A rare albino krait snake was recently spotted in Northern Chattisgarh’s Ambikapur. The reptile was in white colour instead of the usual black known to many.

According to a report published in Dainik Jagran, the snake was rescued by a snake catcher from Jainagar village in Surajpur district. The village locals call the reptile by the name ‘chitti saanp’. These types of snakes are not commonly found in Chhattisgarh.

The snake was rescued by Satyam Kumar Dwivedi. Speaking to the news portal, he revealed that he had to get inside a well in order to rescue the rare albino snake. Satyam was informed by the locals about the snake. He has apparently rescued some 300 snakes till date.

The rare albino krait snake’s white skin is because of a condition called albinism. This condition is a result of a rare group of genetic disorders that cause the skin, hair or eyes to have little or no colour. Usually, kraits are identified by their black and light-coloured cross bands and their triangular body cross-section. This breed of snake is a highly venomous relative of the cobra. All types of kraits are nocturnal as they sleep during the day and are active at night.

An Indian krait snake’s length is approximately three feet. Male kraits are comparatively longer than female kraits. In terms of nature, this snake is not very aggressive even when provoked. It is, in fact, one of the timid snakes. They are usually the ones to defend themselves by hiding their heads within their coiled bodies for protection.

The report also mentions that the common krait snakes are quite regularly seen in Chhattisgarh. Each year, the black or the normal krait snakes claim the lives of many people in the state. During the monsoon season, they come out of their holes and usually attack people who are sleeping on the ground.