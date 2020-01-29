Ssssssup? US Man Finds 6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Snake Living Under His Couch

A resident of the US state of Kansas was taken aback when he stumbled upon a 6-foot long snake hiding in a couch in the living room.

Soon after sighting the snake, the homeowner called up the emergency helpline number.

Soon, police and firefighters reached the spot to rescue the snake.

Butler County Fire District officials were unsure how the snake reached there, since the resident, who had been living in a duplex for four years, denied owning the reptile.

The rescue team identified the snake as Boa constrictor and put out a post on its Facebook page, saying “if anyone is missing a snake they can give a call to the department.”

The Facebook post added that deputy fire chief Melvin Linot, the department’s “snake charmer,” along with other firefighters officials caught the snake.

CTV News reported that Kansas has at least 41 different types of snakes and several reptiles are believed to be harmless.

But the rescued snake boa constrictors, which are non-venomous, are not among the 41. Hence, it prompted officials to suspect that the snake must be someone’s pet.

In a similar incident in the UK earlier this month, a woman had come across an 8-feet long boa constrictor in her bathroom. The snake was rescued by the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.