Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Ssssssup? US Man Finds 6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Snake Living Under His Couch

Butler County Fire District officials were unsure how the snake reached there, since the resident, who had been living in a duplex for four years, denied owning the reptile.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 29, 2020, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ssssssup? US Man Finds 6-Foot-Long Boa Constrictor Snake Living Under His Couch
Image credits: Butler County Fire District #3 / Facebook.

A resident of the US state of Kansas was taken aback when he stumbled upon a 6-foot long snake hiding in a couch in the living room.

Soon after sighting the snake, the homeowner called up the emergency helpline number.

Soon, police and firefighters reached the spot to rescue the snake.

Butler County Fire District officials were unsure how the snake reached there, since the resident, who had been living in a duplex for four years, denied owning the reptile.

The rescue team identified the snake as Boa constrictor and put out a post on its Facebook page, saying “if anyone is missing a snake they can give a call to the department.”

The Facebook post added that deputy fire chief Melvin Linot, the department’s “snake charmer,” along with other firefighters officials caught the snake.

CTV News reported that Kansas has at least 41 different types of snakes and several reptiles are believed to be harmless.

But the rescued snake boa constrictors, which are non-venomous, are not among the 41. Hence, it prompted officials to suspect that the snake must be someone’s pet.

In a similar incident in the UK earlier this month, a woman had come across an 8-feet long boa constrictor in her bathroom. The snake was rescued by the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram