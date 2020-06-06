Sssuprise Visitor: Woman Filming Video of Salamander Captures Scary Snake in Frame

A woman in Kerala had an uninvited guest while she was capturing a video of a salamander. And the guest was a snake. Yes, you read it right.





In the clip that is being widely shared on social media, a woman, in Malayalam, can be heard explaining the characteristics of the salamander. A few seconds later, a snake appears from nowhere leaving the woman frightened.

Salamanders are amphibians. The reptile which looks like a cross between a lizard and a frog, belongs to the order of Caudata. The Amphibia class has three orders -Anura, Gymnophiona and Caudata.





Towards the end of the clip, the woman can be heard shouting, “Ammachi, ammachi! Paamb! (Mother, Mother, Snake!)”.





Last year, a woman in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, accidentally sat on a pair of snakes, got bitten. The woman named Gita was on a call with her husband Jai Singh Yadav when the incident happened.

Gita’s family members immediately took her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment.



Later, it was found out that the snakes were mating on Gita’s bed when she sat on them. Locals were furious with the act and they ended up beating the snake to death.



