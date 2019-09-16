Hyderabad College Hires Security to Check Women Students’ Kurti Length, Video Goes Viral
One of the posts of a former student of the college alleges that the “below the knee length” rule was imposed citing that "thighs attract boys." St Francis is an all-girls college.
Screengrabs from videos.
While dress codes may not be all that unusual if you've been to any private college, or a Catholic one at that, a college in Hyderabad appears to be taking it one step further.
A video which has been going viral on social media shows a group of girls at St Francis College in Hyderabad, waiting to enter the college. They're allowed entry, one by one, picked out on the length of their kurta.
A new rule imposed by the college, which came into effect from August 1, said that students would have to wear kurtis below knee length, and sleeves. Sleeveless, shorts and similar clothing is banned in the campus.
Under this new rule, students were not allowed to attend their classes, as their outfits were not per 'guidelines,' the circular for which was issued in July.
One of the posts of a former student of the college alleges that the “below the knee length” rule was imposed citing that "thighs attract boys." St Francis is an all-girls college.
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to St. Francis College! It's supposed to be one of the best colleges in Hyderabad. This is how they have started treating the girls here, it all started a couple of months back when the Principal said that it was now a new rule to wear kurtas “below the knee length” everyday or they would not be allowed in college and the reason for this new rule is because "thighs" attract boys. Firstly, its a girls college where there are no boys, if the male professors are feeling uncomfortable it's their fault to look at young girls in such a way. They are freaking 50 years of age and looking at girls in such a way. (It’s the men and not the girls) Second, according to me education has nothing to do with the type of clothes I wear, let it be a Kurta, shorts or a bikini nobody can tell me what to wear and how to wear it. Third, I know there are people who say having rules in schools or colleges is normal, I agree that in some business colleges the students have to wear formals but standing at the gate like Hitler and screening the girls is not the right way to treat anyone or even hiring lady guards who are clearly crossing the line by touching and shouting on the girls. It's just disgusting when you realize that the college you graduated from is falling so low. What is even wrong in the clothes that the girls are wearing? I don’t see even 1 dress that is "showing skin" (which should actually not matter, but according to Indian so called "sanskars") Its high time we stop judging and bringing each other down and start helping each other and support other women. We’ll be treated equally only if we treat each other equal. I normally try and avoid such topics but this is just straight up disgusting. Update : all the girls are planning a protest Monday morning at 8:30 outside the college gate. Please be there and support us.
Another ex-student mentioned how the dress code was imposed in the middle of the year, and the teachers told student representatives that "a long kurti would get us good marriage proposals."
The college also hired female security guards to check the length of the kurtis. "They went ahead and pulled girls by their id cards and even pulled their kurtis," Zanobia Tumbi alleged in her Facebook post, which had several videos showing the security guards quarreling with the students.
In one of the videos, a girl can be heard saying, "This is supposed to be one of the best colleges in the Hyderabad. If we are treated like this here, what can we expect from the world?"
Students have scheduled a protest later today, for imposing these dress codes, and the harassment they faced while entering the college premises.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Indian Coast Guard Carries Out Medical Evacuation Of Captain Of Bulk Carrier
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Turns Chef, Makes 'Khichdi' and 'Raita' in New Bigg Boss 13 Promo
- Russian Goalkeeper Saveli Kononov Gets AK-47 for his Man of the Match Performance
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- This is My Father's Money, Says KBC 11 Crorepati Sanoj Raj
- 2020 Women's U-17 FIFA World Cup to be Held in India from November 2-21