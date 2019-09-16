Hyderabad College Hires Security to Check Women Students’ Kurti Length, Video Goes Viral

While dress codes may not be all that unusual if you've been to any private college, or a Catholic one at that, a college in Hyderabad appears to be taking it one step further.

A video which has been going viral on social media shows a group of girls at St Francis College in Hyderabad, waiting to enter the college. They're allowed entry, one by one, picked out on the length of their kurta.

A new rule imposed by the college, which came into effect from August 1, said that students would have to wear kurtis below knee length, and sleeves. Sleeveless, shorts and similar clothing is banned in the campus.

Under this new rule, students were not allowed to attend their classes, as their outfits were not per 'guidelines,' the circular for which was issued in July.

One of the posts of a former student of the college alleges that the “below the knee length” rule was imposed citing that "thighs attract boys." St Francis is an all-girls college.

Another ex-student mentioned how the dress code was imposed in the middle of the year, and the teachers told student representatives that "a long kurti would get us good marriage proposals."

The college also hired female security guards to check the length of the kurtis. "They went ahead and pulled girls by their id cards and even pulled their kurtis," Zanobia Tumbi alleged in her Facebook post, which had several videos showing the security guards quarreling with the students.

In one of the videos, a girl can be heard saying, "This is supposed to be one of the best colleges in the Hyderabad. If we are treated like this here, what can we expect from the world?"

Students have scheduled a protest later today, for imposing these dress codes, and the harassment they faced while entering the college premises.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.