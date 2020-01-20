Take the pledge to vote

Stable Ride: A Horse 'Walked' into a Bus in UK and Twitter Couldn't Stop Punning

The unusual incident happened in Wales, the U.K. where the horse was seen loitering around on a busy city street disrupting the busy evening traffic.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 20, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
Ever wondered if a horse could ride a passenger bus? Yes, the unusual incident happened in Wales, the U.K. where the horse was seen loitering around on a busy city street disrupting the busy evening traffic.

It was then commuters decided to stop a vehicle and rescued the colt from getting hurt. The animal was then moved to a veterinary hospital.

The horse was roaming around the busy street of the A48 in Cardiff on Thursday evening, leading to traffic snarls.

Harley Stephens and her friend Olivia Ryall, who were on their way home, spotted the colt wandering in the middle of "fast traffic".

Both took the initiative to help rescue the horse as they had some experience in dealing with the animal in horse riding school, reported BBC.

They said the horse was frightened and they tried to calm it. They further said they decided to stop the traffic. It was then a Cardiff bus also stopped nearby.

The police too arrived at the spot. Since the horsebox was far, a bus driver suggested putting the animal on the bus, the report said, adding, the driver lowered the disabled ramp and the horse got into the bus "quite happily".

The horse was accompanied by Stephens to the hospital Park and Ride stop. The bus had another passenger sitting very close to the animal, the report said.

The police got in touch with the local horse warden who then tried to find the owner of the horse. The animal was reunited with its owner and was collected around 8 in the evening.

The photo of the horse riding the passenger bus was shared on Twitter by South Wales Police Roads Police Unit. The tweet read, "A loose horse on the ‘mane’ A48 Eastern Ave decided it wanted to ‘stirrup’ a little trouble but in doing so it risked falling ‘foal’ of the law."

Since being posted, the picture has received over 1,800 likes and more than 560 re-tweets along with a slew of comments.

Olivia Ryall posted the video of the horse in the bus. Watch it here:

After the incident, the Cardiff Bus company took to Twitter and posted, "Thankfully the bus is back in its stable, but awaiting a clean."

Here’s how others reacted:

