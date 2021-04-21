Staff Shortage Amid Pandemic Forces Florida Cafe to Hire Robots to Greet and Deliver Food

With the restaurant and dining industry struggling to keep up with staff shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic, the owners have found an innovative solution. A restaurant in the US state of Florida has hired three robots to deliver food to tables and perform other key tasks while maintaining social distancing. The high-tech workers also assist in making seating arrangements, a local media report said.

Mr Q Crab House in Hollywood, Florida, invested in three such robots because he was finding it difficult to fill shifts of servers and other front-desk workers. The robots have been performing tasks normally assigned to human workers. Joy Wang, the sea-food restaurant owner, reportedly invested $30,000 in the robots, which display the menu on a touchscreen they hold over their heads. One of the robots is named Peanut and it is 4 feet high.

The robots greet customers with a digital eye-wink, help arrange seats for them and then deliver food to the tables after human servers take the orders. They can also sing “Happy Birthday” and “Merry Christmas” in four different languages. But the human workers keep the tips for themselves, according to the report.

They couldn’t find human employees. So this South Florida restaurant hired robot servers https://t.co/caw6q4Rt5o pic.twitter.com/vf0Zod6ZZl— South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) April 17, 2021

Because of the pandemic, several workers prefer too sit at home and collect unemployment, Wang said. Faced with staffing issues, several food chains in the US are moving towards automation and pizza delivery is one area of recent focus.

Recently, Domino’s Pizza announced a pilot programme to start pizza delivery by robots in a Houston neighborhood. The company said an autonomous car will deliver pizzas to customers, who can enter a unique pin on the touch screen placed on the robot carrying their orders to open the door of the vehicle and retrieve their pizza, CNBC reported.

The human workers at Mr. Q Crab House restaurant have embraced their robotic colleagues, saying they are worth the expense as they do not carry COVID-19 or take breaks during working hours, except to recharge.

