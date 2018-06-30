Stalked, Molested and Groped, Daily Travel is No Less Than Torture for Delhi Women

Akshita, a student of Delhi University, lives in the western fringes of Uttam Nagar in New Delhi. Long hours of travel to get to school and now college is a tedious recital of her life for many years now. “It never really gets better,” she said.Despite metro connectivity now, she has to haul a bus or an auto twice every day to get back home, which with it brings an endless cycle of dealing with casual eve-teasing and name-calling by men in public spaces. “Most of the times, I am so afraid. I got stalked by a man outside the metro station once who tried following me all the way to my college,” she said.Akshita’s is a very common story of any women in India which was also reflected in the Thomson Reuters Foundation survey of 548 experts on women’s issues, which ranked India as the world’s most dangerous country for women, followed by Afghanistan and Syria, due to the high risk of sexual violence. The rankings were given on the basis of six key areas – healthcare, discrimination, cultural traditions, sexual violence, non-sexual violence and human trafficking.Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi, however, rejected this poll and wrote to the Thomson Reuters Foundation demanding for details of the methodology used to get the official numbers, the sample size used and information as to who were the stakeholders.While the minister awaits the answers to her questions, the capital city of Delhi continues to be unkind to women who hang by the thread of fear while travelling in buses, autos and metro compartments daily.“Travelling is always an unforgiving experience. It doesn’t matter what time of the day or which mode it is,” a 24-year-old woman working in Noida said.“I also have to be alert, on guard and can never switch off my phone. I’m afraid for my safety at all times.”A panel appointed by Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal last week found that poor public transport policies implemented in the city make women feel unsafe, confirming what a Reuters Foundation survey had noticed in 2017. According to that Reuters Foundation poll, Delhi was ranked as the 4th most dangerous city for women in the world.The L-G’s panel was also chaired by the Special Commissioner Delhi Police, Sanjay Beniwal, Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IBHAS) Director, Nimesh Desai, professors Krishna Menon and Pamela Singla, women safety expert Kalpana Vishwanath, psychologist Monica Kumar and Additional Secretary (Home) O P Mishra.According to the panel which was formed last year to study the 'root cause' of growing instances of crime against women, college campuses, public transport, and places with homeless population were cited as the unsafe areas for women.A couple of women this reporter spoke with talked about the problems they had to face during their commute. “If I walk with a straight face pretending to be a resolute and a strong woman, I feel I would not be attacked or harassed,” one girl told this reporter outside the Okhla metro station.“Even though I travel by this route every day for work, I have to constantly remind myself that ‘all is well, I will be safe’,” said another girl.Delhi Police Special Commissioner Sanjay Beniwal, while talking to News18, offered various reasons that according to him add to the problems faced by women in the city. "Harassment while travelling in crowded buses or poor lighting at bus stops and Metro stations that make them vulnerable are common problems women in the city face," Beniwal said.A study conducted in 2017 by Birja Borker, a scholar from Brown University, revealed that the fear of sexual harassment compels women in Delhi, to compromise on the quality of college they choose, makes travel more expensive and ultimately affects their economic mobility. It explored how women applicants weighed the quality of the college against the perceived safety of the route to that college and chose to trade quality for safety.This was the reason Reena Mukherjee, a domestic helper who cooks in South Delhi households to make a living, had to cut a tough choice between her daughter’s safety and career when her daughter got good marks in her 12th standard Board Exams. “Even though my daughter got admission in a good college in South Delhi, I wasn’t comfortable with the idea of her travelling so far. It’s costly and it’s unsafe,” Mukheerje said. Her daughter currently studies at Dayal Singh College.According to Dr. Krishna Menon, a professor at the School of Human Studies at Ambedkar University ( AUD) and a member of the panel lead by L-G Anil Baijal, transport is not an ends in itself, but a “means to an ends of greater opportunity, inclusivity, and equal access to opportunities for women.” She linked the absence of safe transport directly to women empowerment.“You’re always worried, and you can’t have fun. Travelling is like a general planning board effort for women in the city,” Menon said.In 2015, Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched ‘Himmat App’ for the safety of women who travel alone in Delhi. The app allows the user to alert police, friends and family in a distress situation. However, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, recently observed that the app has failed to serve the purpose as a very limited number of people were registered as its users in a city of 18 million.In its action taken report – a summary of actions required to be taken in order to solve a problem – the Delhi Police recently conveyed that keeping in view the suggestions of the committee, the Himmat App has been redesigned and its latest version is more user friendly as it is now available in both Hindi and English, and the registration process has been simplified.Kalpana Vishwanath, who is a women safety expert, however, believes there’s isn’t enough evidence to show that the women who actually use the Himmat App get any responses. “There also hasn’t been enough emphasis on how to use the app,” Vishwanath explained.The safety of women in Delhi, especially in the light of the Nirbhaya case, was one of the key poll promises of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2013 assembly election. They proposed a blueprint for achieving greater safety for women in the city. Some of its key highlights were: immediate installation of CCTV cameras across the city, appointment of marshals in DTC buses and safety for women passengers travelling alone in the buses. However, years later women in Delhi continue to feel unsafe and are still denied freedom of mobility in public spaces.AAP’s Jasmine Shah, the advisor to the Transport Minister said that while public transport has a big responsibility to achieve women’s safety, there also exists a larger law and order issue and “swiftness of the investigative agencies in tackling issues of crime against women”.Shah highlighted three of the biggest initiatives undertaken by his party the AAP in achieving women’s safety while travelling – under lining the success of deploying Bus Marshals in around 3,700 DTC buses.“In the coming year the cluster buses in the city will also be covered in the Marshal scheme,” he said. He also claimed that by the mid of next year, Delhi will have CCTVs and a panic alarm inside buses along with modernised bus shelters and terminals constructed from the point of view of women’s safety.However, both Vishwanath and Dr. Menon feel that Delhi is better networked now with the Metro, low-floor buses and better bus-stop designs.Yet, Dr. Menon believes there’s more that needs to be done. “The assumption usually is that you round up some criminals and get some men and women patrols and the problem is solved.While that is important, it is not enough,” Menon said, emphasising on the “need of cultural, social and educational responses to the question of safety of women.”According to the Borker’s study, Delhi Metro, predictably, is considered as the safest mode of travel by women students. Customer Facilitation Agent (CFA) Kumari Sumita, who patrols the platforms at the Nehru Place metro station offered similar views.“For as long as a passenger is in the Metro premises, they are under constant surveillance from every side. In case of harassment or any other issue women can report to the Station Control Room (SCR) of every station,” Sumita said.Most of the girls and women interviewed at the Nehru Place metro station also revealed that they felt safe inside Metro stations, but they preferred reaching their destinations by 9.30pm since they lack safe options for the last mile connectivity, something which Vishwanath agreed upon.“You reach the metro station or bus stop, but what happens after that?” she questioned.Unsurprisingly, buses are considered the least secure by women. According Borker’s study, 40% of the harassment incidents “mention…a bus or the people in it”. Still, 38% students – 33% of them women – cover some portion of the distance to college by public or private buses.Much of these incidents of harassment include eve-teasing which is a common occurrence on buses. “Sometimes even female co-passengers don’t help because they’re afraid for their own safety,” said Mehnaz who lives in Old Delhi.To tackle the issue, Delhi Police last year introduced 100 private buses, in association with Shuttl app, to provide safe travelling options to Delhi women. These buses are adorned with posters of women helpline number 1091 and informative posters on Sashakti (self-defence) training along with information on other initiatives by Delhi Police Messages on women empowerment, and include features like face recognition for the driver.While, this bus service has been fairly successful, the general sense of discomfort and fear associated with travelling in a closed AC bus late night post work makes many women sceptical of availing such services. Beyond that, women often resort to various strategies to feel safer while returning home. Some pretend to talk into their mobile phones, others ask male relatives to escort them home from bus stations in the absence of last mile connectivity.To tackle this, Baijal’s panel proposed the concept of ‘Between the Stops’, which is a common practice in many South American countries.“If you’re travelling alone in a bus at late hours, you should have the option to request the driver to stop the bus closest to your house and not necessarily to the scheduled bus stop,” Dr. Menon explained, suggesting its potential of eliminating many common safety concerns of women who travel late in the night.However, a lot of these suggestions, proposals and promises continue to languish in the pipelines endlessly, as Delhi continues to be a hostile for women. And, as darkness descends, the number of women on the streets reduces, hampered by a lack of gender diversity in public spaces.“This one time, a man started passing lewd comments at a woman in the bus and none of the other four passengers did anything. When he left, they all started telling the woman that it’s her fault to be travelling so late in a bus alone,” a woman News18 spoke with revealed.According to Geetha Nambisan, the Director of Jagori Women’s Resource Center in Delhi, the biggest change needs to be brought about in the mindset of people about “gendered roles of a man and a woman in the society”.“We need to normalise the presence of women in public spaces instead of normalising sexual harassment,” she said.“Imagine a space where all auto drivers are women,” Dr.Menon said, stressing on the need to increase the visibility of women in uniforms and in transport authorities.“Technology can only aid, it cannot lead a change. It’s the humans that need to change first,” she added.Dr. Menon’s words find resonance in Nambisan’s opinions as well. “People need to accept that a woman’s role in the society is equal to that of a man’s and [we need to] identify the multiple ways in which women can contribute to public spaces,” she said.(Names have been chnaged to protect identities)