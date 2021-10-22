Stall Selling Products Made By Prison Inmates Draws Visitors at 'Numaish' in Hyderabad

The Telangana State Prisons Department grabbed a lot of eyeballs at the annual All India Industrial Exhibition, known as Numaish, with their unique stall titled ‘My Nation’. The unique element of the shop was that all the products for sale were produced by inmates of Telangana prisons. ‘My Nation’ offers a wide range of products, including almirahs, bedsheets, bakery items, doormats and woolen garments. Telangana State Prisons Department is a regular participant of the exhibition, Numaish, and receives a lot of demands for their products. “We have a lot of demand for our products. We also get orders from various government organizations. The reason for the high demand is that we maintain the best quality available in the market,” Mahender, warden of Cherlapally Jail, told ANI. ‘My Nation’ ensures that the inmates have a particular skill set that will lead them to a stable income and steady lifestyle. “We make the inmates learn the skills with the assistance of the instructors. When they go out of the prison, they will be adeptly skilled,” Mahender added. He said that there are a certain number of permanent customers who regularly come for the products made by the prisoners, who are paid for every item that is sold.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Prisons Department installs 'My Nation' stall, selling products made by inmates, at All-India Industrial Exhibition "We have lot of demand for our products here due to top-notch quality of our products," said an official from the department (21.10) pic.twitter.com/sRcgV6LkA3 — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2021

The officials told ANI that the department has around a dozen stalls in the state, and customers visit the stalls for the high-quality, handmade products sold at the establishment. Ellaiah, an inmate from Cherlapally prison, said, “It has been 4 years since I am in the open jail and working here. I make furniture items and weave clothes by hand. I get money from work, which I use for my personal purposes.”

Customers are attracted to the quality of My Nation’s products and believe that their expenditure is indirectly helping the inmates make a better life for themselves.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.