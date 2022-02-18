'Stand Up For Anant': Delhi Hit-and-run Victim Fights For Life, Internet Wants 'Justice'

The shocking hit-and-run case where a Delhi man was run over by a car and then dragged onto the bonnet has enraged and upset social media users. A man from an affluent family was arrested by the Delhi police on February 10 in the case. CCTV footage showed the 27-year-old accused, who is the son of a retired bureaucrat, fleeing the scene of the incident after committing the crime. He later checked himself into a five-star hotel. The victim, who is currently fighting for his life, has been identified as 37-year-old Anand Vijay Mandelia. The accused was apprehended outside the hotel in Gurugram two days after the incident and his father, who retired as joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, was also arrested on suspicion of harbouring his son. However, the bureaucrat was later released, according to an official statement from the police. Now, social media users are trending the hashtag “Stand up for Anant" to bring the perpetrator to justice.

The video being circulated on social media has sensitive content and viewer discretion is advised. A Twitter user shared it on the microblogging platform, writing, “Anant, a 37-year old resident taking a walk outside his home in GK asked the accused to slow down & drive safely. The accused, driving an SUV, instead turned around the car and hit Anant dragging him a few blocks down the road. Anant is now fighting for his life." The claims made in the tweet have not been verified by News18. CCTV footage showed that the accused dragged the victim for nearly 200 metres on the new Volkswagen’s bonnet before fleeing the scene.

Road RageAnant, a 37-year old resident taking a walk outside his home in GK asked the accused to slow down & drive safely.The accused, driving an SUV, instead turned around the car and hit Anant dragging him a few blocks down the road. Anant is now fighting for his life.1/2 pic.twitter.com/1zYtRrQmUc— Midhat kidwai (@midhatkidwai) February 17, 2022

Absolutely shocked at what happened in GK1, Delhi to a friends cousin. @DCPCentralDelhi @ArvindKejriwal — he asked a car to slow down as kids were on the road but the driver rammed into him and carried his body in the bonnet- throwing him off the car to the road, on purpose… pic.twitter.com/RcG0jZqJyl— Mahima Kaul (@misskaul) February 18, 2022

This 27-year-old wasn't kidding around. He hit, he dragged, he ran nd Anant needs justice. #StandUpForAnant pic.twitter.com/Rz88Ri0oIR— Sachin Rana ‼️🔰 (@sachinrana500k) February 18, 2022

We want justice for this man he doesn't deserve what he got. #StandUpForAnantpic.twitter.com/oahoxCRmZ4— Zoya (@Zoya_35) February 18, 2022

It is heartwrenching even if it was a stray, but this is a human! High time justice be booked. #StandUpForAnantpic.twitter.com/DFepQQDeqq— Vinod (@Vinod_0123) February 18, 2022

Overspeeding leads to accident and it is terrible to see this and the criminal must be punished hope for better judgement #MakeOurStreetsSafe. #StandUpForAnantpic.twitter.com/e0sK9poVOz— Zabee Ahamed (@ZabeeAhamed) February 18, 2022

The main accused, Raj, was driving, while his father Pandyan was also present in the vehicle, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Delhi) Benita Mary Jaiker, the Print reported.

According to the victim’s family, Mandelia is currently on ventilator support after undergoing surgery for multiple head injuries.

Raj, who is a law student at a reputable private university, has been arrested on charges of attempted murder and other offences. An earlier FIR filed at GK-1 police station on Wednesday, based on a complaint from an eyewitness, was updated to reflect these charges.

