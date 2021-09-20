'Stand With Kohli': Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter As RCB Skipper Makes Big Announcement

“Virat didn’t deserve the things which are happening around him." Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans came forth to lend their support to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli after the RCB leader announced his departure as the franchise’s captain post the closure of IPL 2021. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli, who has led the team since 2013, spoke in a video shared by RCB’s official Twitter account.

The news naturally brought disappointment among fans from the RCB contingent. This was also when Dhoni stans thronged to microblogging site Twitter and extended their support to Kohli with the hashtag #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli, sharing the photos and videos of two cricketers sharing a special bond on and off the cricket field. At the time of writing this, the hashtag is one of the biggest trends on the bird app on Monday.

Virat didn't deserved the thing's which are happening around him #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/wT4pizk6Ez— Ravi MSDian™ (@MSDevoteee) September 19, 2021

The Bond between MS & VK ❤️நீ நல்லவன் யா. We always Support You champ #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/ArZPhKvAKx — (@gandhibabu77) September 19, 2021

His love and respect for Mahi ❤️Now it's time to stand with Virat#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/BRiUijgOTz— Ravi MSDian™ (@MSDevoteee) September 19, 2021

Got emotional after see the video . That time didn't watch it as Match is going on .#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/P62iDEmzZQ— SouravMSD™ (@SouravMsd) September 19, 2021

The player I admire the most after Dhoni is Virat Kohli, his bond with MSD is so pure.#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/qQvcfmyLaU— ＲＯＭＥ́Ｏ (@Akshays_Wizard) September 19, 2021

I don't know how to say thanks to you guys ❤️❤️Thank u so much for supporting my champ at a difficult time like this Thanks for your support yar #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/lpdspJZPPt — Girish (Broken ) (@ViratkohliFabb) September 19, 2021

That's soo heartwarming man ❤️Thanks to all the MSD fans , dhoni has always been the well wisher for virat and to see this from his fans is amazing Thanks and sorry#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli —  • P (@KollyfiedGal) September 19, 2021

Such a bad Day for every Virat fan mostly are heartbroken But thanks to all those MSD fans supporting Virat I am really grateful for this thanks a lot Mahirat Forever #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/E5gX5wsFTR— ℕ (@GoatKohli_18) September 19, 2021

Really appreciate the support Dhoni FC is showing for Virat in these tough times. Thanks a lot. ❤#MSDiansStandWithViratKohli pic.twitter.com/pIlrG3wPCx— Harsh (@ForeverKohli_) September 19, 2021

“It’s been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," Kohli concluded in the video.

