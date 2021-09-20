CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

'Stand With Kohli': Dhoni Fans Storm Twitter As RCB Skipper Makes Big Announcement

Dhoni fans support Kohli after the latter announces stepping down as RCB captain after IPL 2021. (File image by IPL)

Virat Kohli's decision to step down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 has brought out the Dhoni fans on Twitter.

“Virat didn’t deserve the things which are happening around him." Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans came forth to lend their support to Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli after the RCB leader announced his departure as the franchise’s captain post the closure of IPL 2021. “This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me," Kohli, who has led the team since 2013, spoke in a video shared by RCB’s official Twitter account.

The news naturally brought disappointment among fans from the RCB contingent. This was also when Dhoni stans thronged to microblogging site Twitter and extended their support to Kohli with the hashtag #MSDiansStandWithViratKohli, sharing the photos and videos of two cricketers sharing a special bond on and off the cricket field. At the time of writing this, the hashtag is one of the biggest trends on the bird app on Monday.

“It’s been a great journey of nine years, with moments of joy and frustration, happiness and sadness," Kohli concluded in the video.

first published:September 20, 2021, 10:42 IST