'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter

Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, has a highly diverse role to play within the White House. He is in charge of 'brokering peace' in the Middle East.

January 17, 2020
Time magazine's latest cover featuring a weirdly poker faced Jared Kushner in a super super linear posture, looking pasty as hell, has given netizens something to laugh about in times when many are reeling under the escalating tensions between the US and Iran and dissatisfaction with the current President.

Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, has a highly diverse role to play within the White House. He is in charge of "brokering peace" in the Middle East as time reported, and has other responsibilities like building Donald Trump's promised border wall. He is also in charge of Trump's upcoming 2020 re-election campaign.

Unfortunately, closeness to the POTUS makes Kushner as easy target for internet trolls and netizens in general who often imagine Kushner in a variety of memes and jokes. And with the Time cover, netizens were served material as if on a platter. As soon as the image was released on social media, the memes started pouring in.

Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka who also serves as Senior Advisor to Trump since 2017.

