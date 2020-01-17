'Standing is Hard': Jared Kushner's Time Magazine Cover Inspires Meme Fest on Twitter

Time magazine's latest cover featuring a weirdly poker faced Jared Kushner in a super super linear posture, looking pasty as hell, has given netizens something to laugh about in times when many are reeling under the escalating tensions between the US and Iran and dissatisfaction with the current President.

Kushner, Senior Advisor to the President, has a highly diverse role to play within the White House. He is in charge of "brokering peace" in the Middle East as time reported, and has other responsibilities like building Donald Trump's promised border wall. He is also in charge of Trump's upcoming 2020 re-election campaign.

Unfortunately, closeness to the POTUS makes Kushner as easy target for internet trolls and netizens in general who often imagine Kushner in a variety of memes and jokes. And with the Time cover, netizens were served material as if on a platter. As soon as the image was released on social media, the memes started pouring in.

Jared Kushner on the cover of TIME reminds me of Jude Law in A.I. pic.twitter.com/xh2S2iC5B9 — Christian (not Christopher) (@wischofsky) January 16, 2020

So @TIME magazine put @jaredkushner on the cover of their latest issue... and of course, I FIXED it ;)#LevParnasInterview pic.twitter.com/ghBz5qqi3M — Paul Lidicul (@PaulLidicul) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner is on the cover of TIME, so it’s time to ask..is he Slenderman? pic.twitter.com/cI4Eyf3jmT — tribbles (@thetribblorian) January 17, 2020

Jared Kushner out here lookin like John Mulaney’s evil twin pic.twitter.com/XMAhl6K3vJ — Drew Landry (@MrDrewLandry) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner from The Boy to Time Magazine cover boy. pic.twitter.com/HnNxgD6ARi — Beatrix Blotto (@Mortedelsan) January 17, 2020

jared looking like a sim pic.twitter.com/GQPNUYOodD — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) January 16, 2020

TIME: Ok, Jared, just act natural. KUSHNER: pic.twitter.com/6kItiDYYj0 — Rusty Jones III (@RustyJonesIII) January 16, 2020

Ugh. I can't believe Jared Kushner is on the cover of Time. pic.twitter.com/F9VeATAlnx — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) January 16, 2020

Jealous of Jared Kushner's hourglass figure pic.twitter.com/SFizW5dlIf — (@imjustdiane) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner: "idk what to do with my arms""just stand normally"Kushner: pic.twitter.com/cWt3Qrzpyv — Syihan (@ThatsWatSyiSaid) January 16, 2020

It appears Jared’s father in law gave him standing lessons https://t.co/INhM0tMoCm — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 16, 2020

Jared Kushner’s TIME cover is what happens when you’re asked to customise your video game avatar and just select ‘default settings’ instead. pic.twitter.com/1QqFbRvPnL — Rob Joyce (@RobJoyce156) January 16, 2020

I’ve said it before but I’ll say it again, Jared Kushner looks like a sickly aristocratic man-child in a Merchant Ivory film who suddenly goes apeshit and kills someone with a croquet mallet because “FATHER SAID I COULD HAVE TWO BISCUITS!” pic.twitter.com/3BXVcKi9fP — Sara “Bo” Schaefer (@saraschaefer1) January 16, 2020

Kushner is married to Trump's daughter Ivanka who also serves as Senior Advisor to Trump since 2017.

