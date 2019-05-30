Take the pledge to vote

Standing Tall, Really Tall: India Set To Get World's Biggest Shiva Statue

The statue stands at 351 feet and has three viewing galleries at 20 feet, 110 feet and 270 feet connected by elevators. The shoulder of Lord Shiva stands at 260 feet while His trident will rise up to 315 feet.

Trending Desk

May 30, 2019
India is gearing up to get another really tall statue. Following the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity, Rajasthan will soon see the inauguration of another mammoth sculpture -- that of Lord Shiva.

According to reports, the construction of the statue of Shiva is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by August. Being constructed at Ganesh Tekri in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, the landmark monument is being built with 2,500 tonnes of refined steel.

According to the Miraj Group, which is constructing the massive sculpture, the Shiva statue is being "glazed by high-quality copper, holding a zinc-built pedestal on which the entire statue sits."

The statue stands at 351 feet and has three viewing galleries at 20 feet, 110 feet and 270 feet connected by elevators. The shoulder of Lord Shiva stands at 260 feet while His trident will rise up to 315 feet.

On being completed, the Statue of Belief is expected to be the fourth tallest statue in the world after the Statue of Unity, Spring Temple Buddha and Laykyun Setkyar.
According to Dainik Bhaskar, the construction of the statue is expected to be completed by August.

Notably, the Mirage Group, which is helming the project, has written in its website that the construction of the statue began on April 17, 2013.

Photos being shared on Twitter show that the face of the statue has already been painted in hues of red, while work has reportedly started on the chest, arms and lower limbs of the statue.
Reports also say that the statue will be complemented by one of Nandi, which is about 37 feet wide and 25 feet tall in size.
