English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Standing Tall, Really Tall: India Set To Get World's Biggest Shiva Statue
The statue stands at 351 feet and has three viewing galleries at 20 feet, 110 feet and 270 feet connected by elevators. The shoulder of Lord Shiva stands at 260 feet while His trident will rise up to 315 feet.
Image credits: Twitter/@SaurabhBhrdwaj7
Loading...
India is gearing up to get another really tall statue. Following the inauguration of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity, Rajasthan will soon see the inauguration of another mammoth sculpture -- that of Lord Shiva.
According to reports, the construction of the statue of Shiva is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by August. Being constructed at Ganesh Tekri in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, the landmark monument is being built with 2,500 tonnes of refined steel.
According to the Miraj Group, which is constructing the massive sculpture, the Shiva statue is being "glazed by high-quality copper, holding a zinc-built pedestal on which the entire statue sits."
The statue stands at 351 feet and has three viewing galleries at 20 feet, 110 feet and 270 feet connected by elevators. The shoulder of Lord Shiva stands at 260 feet while His trident will rise up to 315 feet.
On being completed, the Statue of Belief is expected to be the fourth tallest statue in the world after the Statue of Unity, Spring Temple Buddha and Laykyun Setkyar.
According to Dainik Bhaskar, the construction of the statue is expected to be completed by August.
Notably, the Mirage Group, which is helming the project, has written in its website that the construction of the statue began on April 17, 2013.
Photos being shared on Twitter show that the face of the statue has already been painted in hues of red, while work has reportedly started on the chest, arms and lower limbs of the statue.
Reports also say that the statue will be complemented by one of Nandi, which is about 37 feet wide and 25 feet tall in size.
According to reports, the construction of the statue of Shiva is in the final stage and is expected to be completed by August. Being constructed at Ganesh Tekri in Rajasthan's Nathdwara, the landmark monument is being built with 2,500 tonnes of refined steel.
According to the Miraj Group, which is constructing the massive sculpture, the Shiva statue is being "glazed by high-quality copper, holding a zinc-built pedestal on which the entire statue sits."
The statue stands at 351 feet and has three viewing galleries at 20 feet, 110 feet and 270 feet connected by elevators. The shoulder of Lord Shiva stands at 260 feet while His trident will rise up to 315 feet.
On being completed, the Statue of Belief is expected to be the fourth tallest statue in the world after the Statue of Unity, Spring Temple Buddha and Laykyun Setkyar.
According to Dainik Bhaskar, the construction of the statue is expected to be completed by August.
Notably, the Mirage Group, which is helming the project, has written in its website that the construction of the statue began on April 17, 2013.
Photos being shared on Twitter show that the face of the statue has already been painted in hues of red, while work has reportedly started on the chest, arms and lower limbs of the statue.
Reports also say that the statue will be complemented by one of Nandi, which is about 37 feet wide and 25 feet tall in size.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A Teary-eyed Vidya Balan Takes on Body Shaming Trolls in Hard Hitting Video
- IRCTC Just Schooled a Man Who Complained About Porn Ads on Their App
- She Even Left Me, Says Salman Khan Seemingly Confirming He and Katrina Kaif Were in Relationship
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results