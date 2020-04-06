Stanford Couple Says 'I Do' in Make-Shift 'Wedding' with 5 Guests and amid Coronavirus Lockdown

At a time when social distancing and self-quarantine have become the need of the hour in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, one might wonder, is the pandemic even killing love and romance?

With the rising number of coronavirus cases across the world, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to come out of their houses as governments have imposed lockdowns across nations. However it seems, lovers always find their paths to unite, come pandemic or quarantine.

In another heartwarming story, two doctoral students from the Stanford University managed a moment out of this morose time to say 'I do' to each other.

The story of Negin Heravi and Jimmy Rojas’ romance has been chronicled by the Stanford News, since their first meet as undergraduate students at the University of Massachusetts where they had 'accidentally met'.

From visiting an ice cream parlour for their first date to professing their love, both had the perfect college love story until the time came when they had to moves to separate cities for their master's programme.

But in a classic example of two people who are just 'meant to be', both realised that they have got admission to Stanford University as aspiring mechanical engineers. After receiving their master's degree and passing their respective examinations, they got engaged and finally planned a spring wedding on April 4, 2020.

And then the coronavirus pandemic occurred, forcing the couple to prepone the wedding to March 30. So Heravu and Roja had a wedding with only five people, who were cautious to maintain a distance of more than six feet from each other. They were also joined by about 75 family members and friends from around the world over multiple Zoom calls.

“They said ‘yes’ to life and love despite it all. It was beautiful.”

According to the report, Heravu and Roja's formal wedding has been postponed to August along with their plan of honeymoon. Meanwhile, both will be occupied with their research papers following their PhD programmes.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the globe has touched a mark of 12,00,000 and deaths have crossed 70,000.

