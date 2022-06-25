Star Survives Supernova, Becomes Brighter Leaving Scientists Perplexed

A supernova is a massive explosion of a star, leaving behind nothing of it. However, recently, scientists were taken by surprise when they found that the supernova didn’t destroy the star and made it brighter.

The findings were documented in a research article published in the Astrophysical Journal and also presented at a press conference at the 240th meeting of the American Astronomical Society.

Thermonuclear supernova, in particular, destroys white dwarf stars. After observing a supernova of such a star through the Hubble Space Telescope, scientists witnessed that a star remained alive even after the explosion and became brighter.

This was observed by Curtis McCulley and his team from the University of California and Las Cumbres Observatory in Santa Barbara, who observed the thermonuclear supernova SN 2012Z. Researchers believe that this observation will provide new and useful information about the origin of the universe’s very common but mysterious explosions called supernovas.

These sorts of supernovas are very important tools for astronomers to measure astronomical distances.

Despite being so important to understand the nature of the universe, supernovas are still a mystery. Researchers agree that they cause the destruction of white dwarf stars that are around the mass of the sun but packed into the size of a planet like Earth. The reason for these explosions is still unknown and up for debate.

One theory states that white dwarfs steal matter from their companions and become very heavy, causing their core to have thermonuclear reactions that destroy them.

