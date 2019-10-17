Star War Fans, Rejoice! Oxford English Dictionary Just Included All You Favourite Lingo

The new update to the list of words on Oxford has officially welcomed Star Wars lingo into its vocabulary, among other additions. One of the Star Wars term that has been included is 'Jedi'. It has been formally defined as, “In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks who are able to harness the mystical power of the Force.” The definition is given by the Oxford English Dictionary (OED).

While references to the Pop culture have become all the normal, they have not always been included into a dictionary, making the inclusion of the terms all the more special. Notably, the dictionary has added the terms ‘Lightsabre’, ‘Padawan’, ‘Jedi’, ‘Mind trick’ and the ‘Force’ to its gamut of words.

Here are the list of words from Star Wars that have been included in the Oxford English Dictionary and their meaning according to OED:

Jedi (noun): In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a member of an order of heroic, skilled warrior monks who are able to harness the mystical power of the Force (see force n.1 Additions). Also in extended and allusive use; esp. someone (humorously) credited with great skill or preternatural powers. Also more fully Jedi knight, Jedi master.

lightsabre (noun): In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a weapon resembling a sword, but having a destructive beam of light in place of a blade. Also: a toy resembling this.

Padawan (noun): In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: an apprentice Jedi (see Jedi n.). Also (often humorously) in extended and allusive use: a youthful, naive, or untrained person. Frequently in young Padawan, esp. as a form of address.

Force (noun): With the and chiefly with capital initial. In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: a mystical universal energy field which certain individuals, such as the Jedi (see Jedi n.), can harness to gain special powers or abilities. Also in extended use, and in allusions to dialogue from the Star Wars films, esp. may the Force be with you (used to wish someone good luck, courage, etc.).

Jedi mind trick (n): (also with capital initials) (in the fictional universe of the Star Wars films) a telepathic technique of psychological manipulation used by the Jedi; also in extended and allusive use.

With Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker all set to release on December 20, 2019, fans can now just turn the pages of Oxford to find out the meanings of these words before going to watch the movie.

However, that is not all; the dictionary has also added a host of other words associated with 'Food and drink'; 'Politics and society' as well as 'World English and regional words’ in its newest update.

