Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill’s Reply To A Twitter Comment Impresses His Fans

Star Wars fame Mark Hamill is not an avid social media user. However, his infrequent tweets often grab headlines and win people over. Over the last few years, the actor has built a strong rapport with his fans on social media. His outspoken political views on Twitter also has a separate fanbase.

Recently, he decided to respond to a post shared by a user of the micro-blogging site. The actor’s reply to the social media user reflected his humble side and has warmed people’s hearts. The user shared a screengrab of a post on Reddit which read, “Everything I learn about Mark Hamill just proves to me that he’s at least top 5 people in the world.”

Reacting to it, Mark wrote in a tweet, “You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn’t you jump at the chance to make someone’s day just by simply showing up?” he wrote.

You give me WAY too much credit. Given the chance, wouldn't YOU jump at the chance to make someone's day just by simply showing up? https://t.co/fyp25AFgaR— Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 3, 2021

Since being posted, the social media upload has racked up thousands of likes and counting. Many users have expressed their awe of Mark’s personality in the comments space.

Just recently, Mark, who played Luke Skywalker in six films in the franchise, shared a post on the micro-blogging site and wrote, “tweet" Despite the post not having any context, followers of the actor have responded with comments like, “Amazing,” “Thoughtful,” and “Stunning.”

tweet— Mark Hamill (Mar🐫) (@HamillHimself) October 4, 2021

Last month, Mark went viral on Twitter after he tweeted his own name.

The actor became a trending topic when he tweeted “Mark Hamill" in reply to a tweet from a Twitter user, who told him, “you could just tweet ‘Mark Hamill’ and you’d get thousands of likes." Hamill quoted her message and the tweet pinned to his profile collected over a million likes. The massive response to Mark’s tweet caused other users in the entertainment industry to join him in the fun. Star Trek actor George Takei also quipped in a tweet, “Mark Hamill. Now we wait."

Mark is popular for voicing the DC Comics villain Joker in several video games, films, and even television shows.

