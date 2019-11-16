Star Wars Actor Sir Patrick Stewart Surprised to Find 'Captain Picard' is Alexa's Favourite
Sir Patrick Stewart was at Amazon to talk about his forthcoming web series, Star Trek: Picard.
Image credit: Instagram
Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon, recently had Sir Patrick Stewart visiting the Seattle Campus of Amazon. Taking to Instagram, Jeff Bezos posted a video of giving Sir Patrick Stewart a tour of the campus.
Stewart was at Amazon to talk about his forthcoming web series, Star Trek: Picard. During the tour to the campus, Bezos and Stewart made a stopover at a point where they interacted with Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, and the entire episode turned funny for all present in the room.
In the video shared by Jeff Bezos, he is heard saying, "We tried to give Alexa a bit of a sense of humour and a personality and we have employed a team of copywriters..."
He then introduces his team to Stewart, who then asks Alexa, "Who is your favourite Star Trek captain?"
To this Alexa replies, "Of all the captains in all the galaxies, Captain Picard is my favourite."
Steward, who is known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the Star Trek series, is seen all elated, saying, "yeah". The team present also seems excited and jovial.
That is not all, Sir Patrick Stewart and Jeff Bezos were then entertained by Alexa with Thanksgiving jokes as well.
When Jeff Bezos asked for a Shakespeare joke, Alexa said, "Why did Macbeth cross the road? To get to the regicide.”
Watch the video here:
Since being shared, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh 39 thousand times. Comments started pouring in as soon as the video has been posted on Instagram. One of the comments read, "That’s the richest laugh I’ve ever heard." while another commented, "I've never used Alexa, but someday, I'll ask Alexa jokes."
