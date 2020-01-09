Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
2-min read

'Star Wars' Fans are Drawing Lightsabers, Mops and Cats to Complete #BenSoloChallenge

The challenge is inspired by one of the scenes in the latest instalment of the 'Star Wars' series - 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:05 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Star Wars' Fans are Drawing Lightsabers, Mops and Cats to Complete #BenSoloChallenge
Screenshots from videos uploaded by Twitter users: @LindaNoul / @JakeFromYavin / @LegendofLorie.

Spoilers Ahead

Star Wars has a huge fan base and recently, social media has been all abuzz with the viral challenge #BenSoloChallenge.

The challenge is inspired by one of the scenes in the latest instalment of the Star Wars series - The Rise of Skywalker.

The scene features Adam Driver as Ben Solo, who prepares himself to battle against his former henchmen, Rey. Solo uses their bond to help Rey get a lightsaber.

In the series, Solo is seen magically pulling out a lightsaber from behind before taking on his enemies. Watch the actual scene that people are trying to recreate, by giving it a funny twist.

The viral challenge began when a Twitter user 'Mike loves the shrug' posted a TikTok video of himself recreating the scene. Soon other Star Wars fans from across the world began to perform the scene, roping them others in the challenge.

Many flaunted their sword-wielding skills.

This one is the most adorable!

Don't miss out on one of the funniest recreations by one of the Star Wars fans for #BenSoloChallenge.

Some fans went overboard and decided to give the Internet challenge a funny twist by replacing lightsabers with umbrellas, mops, and even bread.

One of the Star Wars fans pulled out her pet cat instead of a lightsaber.

Wait, a hammer as a lightsaber?

This is how one of the fans recreated the scene:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram