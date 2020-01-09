'Star Wars' Fans are Drawing Lightsabers, Mops and Cats to Complete #BenSoloChallenge
The challenge is inspired by one of the scenes in the latest instalment of the 'Star Wars' series - 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
Screenshots from videos uploaded by Twitter users: @LindaNoul / @JakeFromYavin / @LegendofLorie.
Spoilers Ahead
Star Wars has a huge fan base and recently, social media has been all abuzz with the viral challenge #BenSoloChallenge.
The scene features Adam Driver as Ben Solo, who prepares himself to battle against his former henchmen, Rey. Solo uses their bond to help Rey get a lightsaber.
In the series, Solo is seen magically pulling out a lightsaber from behind before taking on his enemies. Watch the actual scene that people are trying to recreate, by giving it a funny twist.
Emergency:Is Ben Solo’s shrug because he just completed a magic trick, or is he mirroring Han and more of a “let’s go.”Vote below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PLvw2GBlJA— Z'Ann Allison (@zann_allison) January 7, 2020
The viral challenge began when a Twitter user 'Mike loves the shrug' posted a TikTok video of himself recreating the scene. Soon other Star Wars fans from across the world began to perform the scene, roping them others in the challenge.
Many flaunted their sword-wielding skills.
#bensolochallenge This is so much fun! I want to see as many of these from as many people as possible! (Credit to @testtube27 for starting this whole thing) pic.twitter.com/GLdmCafpR6— Jundland Jake (@JakeFromYavin) January 6, 2020
This one is the most adorable!
The #BenSoloChallenge from a tiny sick Ben Solo who wanted to join in. pic.twitter.com/9kISmcVdBR— Ella (@ObiwanxKannoli) January 6, 2020
Don't miss out on one of the funniest recreations by one of the Star Wars fans for #BenSoloChallenge.
I think I nailed it #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/GKc7XAUaZ2— georgia 🌙☀️ (@jonnybuckIand) January 7, 2020
Ben Solo before kissing Rey #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/8jZGymSik0— Désirée Rose (@irees) January 7, 2020
Some fans went overboard and decided to give the Internet challenge a funny twist by replacing lightsabers with umbrellas, mops, and even bread.
I HAD to do the #BenSoloChallenge! Shout out to @testtube27 for starting it! 😂 pic.twitter.com/524vc3gMFT— Lorie Ren ✨ (@LegendofLorie) January 6, 2020
Screw it why not! #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/ULJlA8yHo4— jess (@Imperial77Acade) January 7, 2020
#BenSoloChallenge from Russia with ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iWrkwPZd57— LindaNoul (@LindaNoul) January 6, 2020
One of the Star Wars fans pulled out her pet cat instead of a lightsaber.
does this count #BenSoloChallenge pic.twitter.com/wYr4f7C8RF— leah (@leahhgood) January 7, 2020
Wait, a hammer as a lightsaber?
This is how one of the fans recreated the scene:
Ben Solo of Asgard. #BenSoloChallenge 👏🏽 to @testtube27 for its origin. pic.twitter.com/E1tJtYKEl9— Matthew Bridges (@MatthewBridges1) January 6, 2020
