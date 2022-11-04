Starbucks Co-founder Enjoys Masala Dosa, Filter Coffee at Bengaluru Restaurant, Photos Surface Online

Starbucks co-founder Zev Siegl’s modest meal at an iconic Bengaluru restaurant has Indian foodies hoping they see filter coffee on the Starbucks menu soon! The brain behind one of the most famous coffee houses in the world, Siegl, visited Bengaluru to attend an investor’s conference. During his trip, he stopped by the heritage Vidyarthi Bhavan restaurant to enjoy some local delicacies. The businessman enjoyed masala dosa and a cup of beloved South Indian beverage, filter coffee. His remarks at the eatery have left some netizens wondering if he will draw inspiration from the drink and incorporate it into the Starbucks menu.

Vidyarthi Bhavan posted several pictures of Siegl’s visit to the outlet on Instagram. They said that they were happy and proud to have hosted him there. One of the pictures contained a handwritten note from the Starbucks co-founder. In the message, he wrote, “My friends, it is an honour to enjoy your famous food, coffee and warm welcome. I will take this wonderful experience with me back to Seattle.”

Vidyarthi Bhavan also posted the pictures on Twitter, where users have flooded the comments section with messages about seeing filter coffee in Starbucks.

“Hope Starbucks come out with a filter coffee option at a reasonable rate,” one user said.

Some joked about the high prices of coffee at Starbucks, comparing it to the cheap but sumptuous filter coffee found all across South India.

“Good he’s sitting against the wall. He’d have fallen off the chair on seeing the bill for coffee,” one user quipped.

Indians had expressed their hope of having local beverage variations and snacks feature on the Starbucks menu when Starbucks chose Laxman Narasimhan, an executive of Indian origin, as their CEO, too.

In July, several outlets reported that Tata Starbucks would add filter coffee, masala chai, cardamom chai, and street-style sandwiches to its menu in India. Whether Siegl takes back the experience to Seattle in the way that Indians are hoping remains to be seen.

