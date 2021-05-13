Starbucks Customer’s Elaborate Coffee Order Goes Viral, Baristas Share More Such 'Insane' Drinks

A coffee order placed by a peculiar Starbucks customer is breaking the internet. On May 1, Edward bought a highly customised coffee using his reward points. Josie Morales, the barista who prepared the beverage, posted a picture of the order slip that listed heavy cream, double blended, extra whip and 10 more added customisations to a Venti Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino. In his tweet, Morales wrote, “On today’s episode of why I wanna quit my job.”

The tweet went viral and as a result, Starbucks Los Angeles terminated Morales’ two-year agreement as a Barista. However, the 31-year-old customer who made the viral order said to the New York Post that he saw Morales’ tweet as a lighthearted joke and nothing more. He said that when he got to know that his order had gone viral, he reached out to Morales on Instagram and to make sure he did not get into trouble for it.

“I wanted to let him know that he didn’t do anything wrong,” said Edward, a home health care aide and project manager, accepting that it was definitely an order that people could find funny. However, about the $14 order, Edward said that he did not see a reason why he would not order a drink like that again. To baristas’ pain, this viral row has inspired a TikTok trend in which people are ordering drinks with long lists of specifications and then posting them on the social media platform under the #Starbucks hashtag.

Sharing baristas’ plight, Morales said, “when managers want us to have each drink prepared for the customer in seconds,” making such drinks can be stressful for baristas. He added, “Last year, a customer ordered 26 drinks at once.” The viral tweet has triggered a chain of tweets by baristas with similar experiences.

this order comes in every other week pic.twitter.com/PAdcIFotyv— Bianca (@binxsicle) May 3, 2021

Edward, sympathising with the baristas, said that customers ordering speciality drinks should take care of the people who are making their beverages by giving them a decent tip so that everyone is happy.

