Starbucks Fires Employee Who Served Coffee Cup to Cop with 'Pig' Written on Label
Starbucks has brewed another controversy after an employee served a cup of coffee to a police officer with the word "pig" written on the label on Thanksgiving.
Brewing controversy | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
What's in a name? Well, apparently a lot as a Starbucks employee recently found out after getting fired for writing 'pig' instead of a police officer's name on his coffee cup.
This is not the first time Starbucks franchises have faced flak for printing the wrong names on glasses and cups. A few months ago, a Starbucks store in Philadelphia was slammed for writing 'ISIS' instead of Aziz on a customer's order.
And now, it seems the coffee chain has brewed another controversy after an employee served a cup of brew to a police officer with the word "pig" written on the label on Thanksgiving.
The incident occurred at a Starbucks outlet in Oklahoma in the United States on November 28.The staff member has since been fired from the job.
The incident came to fore after the police officer, who is a member of Kiefer police department, took to Facebook and wrote about the incident.
Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O'Mara wrote, "What irks me is the absolute and total disrespect for a police officer who, instead of being home with family and enjoying a meal and a football game, is patrolling his little town."
He also shared of the picture with the label reading "pig". The post soon became viral but O'Mara pulled it down. He said that the manager of the coffee outlet offered to reprint the computer-generated labels, the report said.
The picture of the cup was shared by an Oklahoma journalist on her Twitter, along with the updates to the story. Since being shared, the tweet has received over 14,800 likes and has been flooded with reactions from users with many condemning the incident and calling it "unacceptable".
Kiefer Police Chief Johnny O’Mara says one of his officers picked up five cups of coffee today at the Glenpool @Starbucks for his dispatchers, as a thank you for working on Thanksgiving. “PIG” was printed on all five labels, he says. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/tmEwid8JRc— Amy Slanchik (@amyslanchik) November 28, 2019
Facing flak, the coffee chain issued a statement on Friday and apologized to the officer.
"The Starbucks partner who wrote this offensive word on a cup used poor judgment and is no longer a partner after this violation of company policy," the apology statement by Starbucks read.
It further read, "This language is offensive to all law enforcement and is not representative of the deep appreciation we have for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."
