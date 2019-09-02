Starbucks Writes 'ISIS' on Cup After Customer Tells Barista His name is 'Aziz'

A man in the United States is mulling legal action against Starbucks after his order was labeled ISIS instead of Aziz.

40-year-old Niquel Johnson told the Washington Post that he had used his Islamic name “countless” times before at the Starbucks outlet in Philadelphia, but last Sunday the three drinks he ordered came back with “ISIS”.

While Starbucks said the acronym for the Islamic State terror group on the receipt was the result of an inadvertent mistake, Johnson said he felt “shocked and angry” at the “discrimination.”

Three young Muslim men in Philadelphia last wknd went into their neighborhood @Starbucks (where they are frequent customers) & ordered drinks. They said they had already walked out & were sipping their cold brews when they noticed the cashier had printed "ISIS" on their cups. pic.twitter.com/YabJSbLmUw — Abigail Hauslohner (@ahauslohner) August 29, 2019

"I was shocked and angry. I felt it was discrimination," Johnson told The Washington Post, revealing he hadn’t even realized what had happened until a friend pointed it out to him at a bookstore.

Johnson said a staffer announced his order by drink type instead of his name and wrote his name as "ISIS" in the printout attached to all three drinks.

Then, once the story went viral on social media, the company called Johnson to claim it had already rectified the situation by speaking to his “niece” Alora- a person Johnson says doesn't exist.

In a call with Johnson, a Starbucks representative Brian Dragone is heard expressing his surprise when he points out to this fact, according to the Post.

“So that is a new revelation for me and us, Niquel,” Dragone says. “And I don’t know how we got to that point. I apologize.”

But Johnson was left further mystified when Dragone misspelled his name again.

“Azese — A-Z-E-S-E. Is that not accurate? That name?” Dragone said, despite an earlier email complaint sent by Johnson and obtained by The Post showing his name as “Aziz.”

Johnson corrects him. “No. My name is spelled A-Z-I-Z."

Dragone eventually apologizes for the mix-up.

“I have no explanation for that. We’re going to have to figure that out on our end who that was who we spoke to,” Dragone says of the mystery woman.

“No, this can’t be resolved by a simple apology at this point. I feel as though I was discriminated against, and there’s no apology that can simply be an apology at this point,” Johnson tells him. “I just think your colleague is making this story up.”

Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said he has no idea about the woman who allegedly posed as Johnson's niece.

“I don’t know,” Borges said. “He says it’s not a relative and I believe that.”

Johnson is now considering legal action, telling The Post “I feel like they’re not taking it seriously as it is.”

“You think they would have their facts in order. How could they allow anyone to speak for me?"

A Starbucks employee last year called police on two black men who were sitting quietly at a different outlet in the city, prompting the global chain to issue an apology and close 8,000 stores in the United States to educate workers about “racial bias.”

