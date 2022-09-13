Starlink Satellite? Mysterious Lights Spotted in Lucknow Skies Leave Viewers Baffled

Yet another train of satellites was spotted in the sky and left the unversed viewers baffled regarding the source of this bizarre sight. And this time, it occurred over Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Elon Musk’s Starlink has, time and again, surprised locals of the area that the satellites are flying over. This time, residents of Gopalpur village in the town of Malihabad were awestruck when they saw a string of white spots flying in a straight file against the black backdrop of the night sky.

A video of the sighting surfaced on Twitter. Sharing the clip, the user, in the caption, wrote, “The bizarre line of dotted lights in the sky was witnessed by locals in Lucknow on Monday late night.” Watch:

According to The Times of India report, many locals thought of the sighting as mystic powers, while many thought of it as souls departing into heaven. “At around 7:40 PM, we spotted the string of lights in the sky, following which there was a sense of excitement and terror among the villagers,” said Mohit Kumar, a resident of the village.

Starlink is one of the ventures of Elon Musk that aims to provide internet services through a giant nexus of satellites. The project prioritises areas that are remote and cannot get high-speed internet. The satellites belonging to Starlink function in low-Earth orbit. As per reports, since its first batch of launches in 2018, Starlink has sent roughly 3,000 units into space.

Recently, SpaceX, Starlink’s parent organisation, sought authorisation to deploy as many as 42,000 satellites into orbit citing that they will need more satellites in space as the demand for Starlinks increases. As per the numbers given by the company, Starlink currently has roughly 4 lakh subscribers spread across 36 countries. The last launch of Starlink satellites using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket was recorded on September 4 when the organisation sent more than 51 internet satellites into orbit.

