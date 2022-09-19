'Starry, Starry Night': Elon Musk Goes Poetic While Sharing Glimpse of Falcon 9 Launch

From the base of Cape Canaveral, SpaceX, after a delay of five days, finally launched the Falcon 9 rocket, and added 54 Starlink satellites to the Starlink fleet hovering in low-Earth orbit, on Sunday night.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, elated with the development, tweeted a picture of the spacecraft boosting towards the sky, on Twitter. Against the backdrop of blue skies, twinkling stars, and grey clouds, the Falcon 9 rocket is seen zooming towards its destination.

Sharing the picture, Musk, in the caption, wrote the lyrics of the song Vincent by Don McLean. The poetic caption read, “Starry, starry night, paint your palette blue and grey.”

Take a look:

starry, starry night

paint your palette

blue and gray pic.twitter.com/iUm9pzfDGc — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2022

The launch was scheduled for Tuesday last week but the mission was called off right before starting to load propellants into the Falcon 9 rocket. The weather conditions, too, were not generous and did not allow a lift off. After five days of “no go,” on Sunday, Falcon’s boosters thrusted the 54 satellites and a successful launch was witnessed on Pad 40 of Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX, too, shared the glimpse of the launch on Twitter and catapulted four pictures of the Falcon 9 rocket on the micro-blogging platform. One of the images was the one that Musk shared on his profile along with the lines from Don McLean.

Photos from tonight’s Falcon 9 launch of Starlink → https://t.co/095WHWN1zX pic.twitter.com/WeKSajbWaa — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 19, 2022

The launch on Sunday marked the 42nd launch by SpaceX in 2022. The rocket is reported to carry 54 Starlink 4-34 satellites on board. With the launch, Musk also shared that “Starlink is now active on all continents, including Antarctica.”

