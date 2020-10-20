Stars Being Consumed By a Black Hole Turn Into Spaghetti-Like Structure, Finds Study

Black holes are an interesting creation of the universe known for their intense gravitational pull and taking in everything that comes their way.

However, a recent study published by the Royal Astronomical Society has shown how a black hole consumed a star with its gravitational pull, turning it into a sort of spaghetti.

Well, it turns out that it is not exactly how Matthew McConaughey entered the black hole in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar. The recent study shows that due to the intense gravitational pull of the black hole, the star was stretched and ripped apart and was sucked into.

Since it is the first such observation at such a close distance, scientists were able to see how the process actually takes place. Lead author of the recent study, Matt Nicholl said that these star-consuming "tidal disruption events" happening at such close distance are quite rare which gave them some really insightful observations.

Matt is an assistant professor at the University of Birmingham and a Royal Astronomical Society research fellow.

He said that the event gave them some information on how black holes consume stars at such close distance and also showed how the process is not always smooth. The study showed a lot of the stellar debris were actually driven out by the energy released as the black hole fed on the star.

The study also assisted scientists in understanding why flares from these events are 100 times colder than predicted. The researchers said that contrary to their expectations, they found that the outflow of material allowed it to cool down, nicely explaining the observed lower temperatures.

Explaining the process of spaghettification,Matt said that the gravitational pull of any object decreases the further away it is. In case of an extreme gravitational field like that around a black hole, this becomes so pronounced that the side of the object that faces the black hole can experience a much stronger pull than the side that is further away.

Similarly, if a human is being pulled into a black hole leg-first, then their leg will feel a much stronger pull than their head. The strong force will also draw the person out and out and it would start to look like a string of spaghetti as they fall towards the black hole.