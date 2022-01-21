The story of a man who started mimicking comic character Mr Bean in an attempt to enjoy his own company is going viral on social media. The story of Jatin Thanvi shared by Humans of Bombay page will touch a chord with anyone who struggled to make friends during childhood. In the post, he says that he was shy as a kid but he wanted to be seen and heard. It was during this phase he started becoming a fan of Rowan Atkinson who played the character of Mr Bean. Jatin found solace in the antics of the socially awkward man who seemed to have no friends, but enjoyed life nevertheless.

He soon started imitating the character’s mannerisms and family members commented on the resemblance. At around the same time, a fancy dress competition was being held at his school, and Jatin decided to go as Mr Bean. Though he did not win the competition, he received appreciation from teachers and classmates alike for his act. This gave him the confidence boost he needed and he realised that he was awesome just as he was. Mr Bean helped Jatin break out of his shell and he started making friends all over. He adds an incident when he prank-called someone and told that he was Mr Bean. The man bought the story and when he realised later that Jatin was not the real Mr Bean, they had a hearty laugh.

Talking to Humans of Bombay, Jatin said: “During the lockdown, my impersonations of Mr. Bean went viral & that’s when I decided to start my own channel & act in my own stories. It’s heartwarming to read comments like–‘You make me laugh my depression away!’ And that’s what I plan on doing my whole life– making people laugh & feel good about themselves. One day, I hope to meet my idol, Rowan Aktinson. I want to thank him for always making me laugh!"

When asked what he learned from Mr Bean, Jatin says: “Start dating yourself, take yourself out to eat, buy yourself clothes & love yourself, because you’re awesome!"

