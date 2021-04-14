Starving Polar Bears are Mating with Grizzlies and Creating 'Pizzly Bears' Due to Climate Change

Polar bears, on the verge of extinction due to climate change, are frequently moving inland in search of food and mating with grizzly bears to create a hybrid animal that is more resilient to the warming world. These new animals, which carry the genes of polar bears, have been named “pizzly bears”.

Polar bears survive on seals found in sea-ice, frozen seawater that floats on the ocean surface, in polar regions. With the arctic ice thinning, these bears have no choice but to venture out of the region to find food. In doing so, they are moving more and more inland where they are mating with grizzly bears, according to the Daily Mail.

The grizzly bears are well adapted to eat hard foods like plant tubers when resources are limited, not the polar bears.

Paleontologist Larisa DeSantis, who recently studied the diet of polar bears in a warming world, said they are so specialized on hunting seals that they may have a harder time adapting to the warming Arctic. “It is not looking good for polar bears.”

DeSantis added, “I’ve studied saber-toothed cats. Fossil records show they too had specialized diets and when the food supply went away, so did they.”

The polar bear and grizzly bear shared a common ancestor 500,000 to 600,000 years ago, according to the paleontologist.

Some studies say the polar bears are likely to be wiped out by the end of the century climate change is tackled. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists them as vulnerable to extinction with climate change a key factor.

The ‘pizzly bears’ have a mostly white coat, with a brownish hue and a nose that is a cross between a polar bear and a grizzle. The rare hybrid creatures were first seen in 2006 and are said to be better suited for warmer temperatures.

