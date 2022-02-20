'Statehood Day' for Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram Inspires Online Tributes; Know about this Day

‘Statehood Day’ is trending on Twitter as two north-eastern states, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, celebrate the day they were accorded the status of states. Greetings poured in from prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both the states achieved statehood on February 20 in 1987. Arunachal Pradesh was earlier known as North East Frontier Agency (NEFA). It was renamed Arunachal Pradesh in 1972 and granted a Union Territory status. Earlier, the state was a part of Assam, and after it became a UT, its administration was entrusted in the hands of a chief commissioner. With the passing of the Constitution 55th Amendment Act, Arunachal Pradesh finally became a state.

Mizoram’s statehood came after a bloody period of insurgency. Separatists groups had demanded independence from India in the 1960s. Mizo National Front (MNF) took to armed rebellion to realise this demand. The Indian government resorted to bombing parts of the state in retaliation. In 1986, Mizoram Peace Accord was signed between India and MNF. Mizoram was granted statehood on February 20, 1987, as per Statehood Act of 1986 and Mizoram became the 23rd state of the Indian Union.

Advertisement

Here are a few tweets celebrating this day:

My message on the Statehood Day of Arunachal Pradesh. https://t.co/9Y1EC2V609— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

“Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come."

Best wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day. The people of the state are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram."

Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2022

“Thanks to popular artistes from Arunachal Takar Nabam, Taba Chake, David Angu and Chorun Mugli for their message appealing for a drug free society, to fight mental health issue and to work for communal harmony, on the auspicious occasion of 50th year of Arunachal."

Thanks to popular artistes from Arunachal Takar Nabam, Taba Chake, David Angu and Chorun Mugli for their message appealing for a drug free society, to fight mental health issue and to work for communal harmony, on the auspicious occasion of 50th year of Arunachal. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/rssysIcsyP— Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) February 20, 2022

“#StatehoodDay celebrations"

“Love & wishes to friends in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Beautifully unique and proudly Indian, these states represent our country’s diversity. We must preserve their cultures & languages to safeguard the spirit of India."

Love & wishes to friends in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Beautifully unique and proudly Indian, these states represent our country’s diversity. We must preserve their cultures & languages to safeguard the spirit of India. pic.twitter.com/W0omwnbrJJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2022

Statehood Day is a declared holiday in both the states.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.