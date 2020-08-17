BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Static or Rotating? Optical Illusion of 'Moving' Cubes Has Bamboozled Even Elon Musk

Video grab of optical illusion of cubes. (Image credit: Twitter/Steve Stewart-Williams)

The optical illusion shows two cubes rotating in opposing directions while they are perfectly static in reality.

Optical illusions are not an unknown phenomenon in physics. In fact, a scene which deceives the eye into viewing another picture while the reality is different is known as optical illusion. An old video of one such illusion is going viral these days, so much so that it has also gained the attention of entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The optical illusion, first shared on Twitter by Japanese user @jagarikin, shows two cubes rotating in opposing directions while they are perfectly static in reality. The video has left the netizens completely baffled, making them wonder at the unbelievable view.

The video was recently shared by Twitter user Steve Stewart-Williams, who wrote, “One of the most powerful motion illusions I've seen: The cubes appear to be rotating in opposite directions – but they're not actually moving at all…”

The gif has received more than 18 thousand likes, attracting the attention of Elon Musk as well, who commented, "Wow".

A user explained, "It’s because of the shading of the lines. When the background is white the blue lines are outlined in black. As the background switches to black they blue lines begin to be outlined in white. This causes the illusion. If they were just blue lines it wouldn’t happen."

Let’s have a look at some of the reactions:

For those who are not aware, the process in the video is known as the reverse phi illusion. In simple words, when the eyes see sudden transitions from either light to dark or dark to light, our brains believe the object to be in motion.

