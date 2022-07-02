Stay-at-home Daughter 'Professionally' Spends Rs 40 Lakh a Day on Luxury Goods

For many of us, our dreams revolve around having massive wealth that one can spend on all the luxuries of the world. A woman from New York has been doing just that as she squanders her parent’s money on extravagant purchases and describes it as her job, reported New York Post. The woman, Roma Abdesselam, calls herself a professional ‘stay-at-home-daughter’ and being that she shells out more than $ 50,000 (approx. Rs 39.4 lakh) in just one day on shopping. Abdesselam has been flaunting her lifestyle on the internet and has gone viral for her staggering daily expenditure.

She often shares posts about racking up huge bills and spilling cash on luxury fashion brands including Chanel, Gucci, Prada, and Dior, among others. “I’ve turned spending [my parents’] money as a stay-at-home daughter into a job, and that’s been very, very fun for me,” Abdesselam told The Post.

Besides luxury clothing and designer items, Abdesselam also spends her parent’s fortune on pilate classes, exorbitant feasts, facials, and excursions. Before the pandemic hit, Abdesselam had planned to launch her skincare line. But, she did not paid much heed to her business plan in the last two years and now prefers to live a luxury life where she doesn’t even need to earn.

“Every day I wake up in the morning, have breakfast, go to a [$600] workout class and go shopping with my girlfriends at Bergdorf’s. And that’s my life being unemployed,” Abdesselam said.

Abdesselam recently shared a clip on TikTok showcasing her insatiable appetite for luxury and cosmetic treatments. In the video titled “Stay-at-home-daughter. What I spend in a day pt.3”, Abdesselam highlighted that she spent $ 600 (approx. Rs 47,370) on her new eyebrows after which she went to the bar for some drinks followed by shopping.

With a jaw-dropping expenditure, Abdesselam admitted that her parents have stopped giving her money in the past. However, she insisted that the ban on spending doesn’t last long and she again sets off for the shopping sprees.

