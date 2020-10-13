'Stay Safe': AB de Villiers Hits a Moving Car Outside Sharjah Stadium With a Six, Brings Traffic to 'Halt'

AB de Villiers put on a freak show on Monday to help Royal Challengers Bangalore complete a breezy victory in a lopsided game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Mr 360 came out to bat when the RCB scoreboard read 94 for 2 in 12.2 overs and unleashed the shackles after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

As other RCB batters struggled to middle the ball, de Villiers was on song and smashed a free-flowing 33-ball 73, powering the total to 194 for 2 that included five boundaries and six sixes.

However, there was a moment during the power-hitter's innings that brought the Sharjah traffic to halt, quite literally.

During the 16th over bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti, de Villiers dispatched the otherwise economical bowler for two consecutive sixes over midwicket both of which ended up outside the Sharjah stadium. One of the sixes, however, landed on the busy Sharjah roads and hit a moving car which then deflected and hit another car.

Cricket fans including the commentators were left in awe by AB's timing and clean hitting.

Here is the second six of AB de Villiers landing on the Sharjah road. Previous one hit two cars :-D #ipl2020 #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/pBWSJTnj08 — Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) October 12, 2020

Wah sab tik hai but jis bechare ka car demage hue hai uski repairing ke pese kon dega By the way dil jit liya aaj #ABDevilliers #KKRvCSK pic.twitter.com/Sc9mH1GjxA — ishu (@ishu35169176) October 12, 2020

AB de Villiers just hit a ball so far in Sharjah in the UAE it hit a car on the motorway 😳 How is that even possible?! Health and safety folks!! 🙈 — Ben Mole (@BenMole11) October 12, 2020

After stunning KKR with their batting, RCB spin duo of Washington Sundar (2/20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/12) reduced the match to a no-contest, stalling KKR to 112 for 9 in 20 overs as the team was handed a comprehensive defeat of 82 runs.

Kohli was all praises of AB during the post-match. “(AB) Was unbelievable. I thought I had a few balls under my belt so I'll start striking. But he came in and hit his third ball nicely. On a pitch like that, only AB can do that. It was a special knock. We got 195 purely because of the genius of that man.”

“Barring one super-human, everyone struggled on that pitch.”

Monday's victory brought RCB's 5th win of the tournament in the 7 matches they have played. The team also climbed to the third spot on the points table, while KKR with their 8 points is placed at #4.