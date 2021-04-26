'Stay Strong India': Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights up in Solidarity Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Countries across the world have come forward to help India with medical supplies like oxygen, ventilators, medicines and more in its time of crisis as Covid-19 cases have been surging. America, UK, Germany and the Saudi Arabia have pledged help with supplies as the country battles a challenging second wave of coronavirus. Amid all this, the landmark and the tallest building in the world the Burj Khalifa in UAE’s Dubai lighted up in tri-colours of the Indian flag in solidarity with the country.

The building also flashed a “Stay Strong India" message on Sunday night.

“As India battles the gruesome war against COVID19 , its friend UAE sends its best wishes. Burj Khalifa in Dubai lits up in (Tricolour) to showcase its support," the Embassy of India in the UAE posted on Twitter along with a video of the Burj Khalifa.

Netizens took to Twitter to appreciate the message of support from the UAE: Check out a few reactions.

Thanks for standing with us in this tough time.#BurjKhalifa— IrfanG (@Irfan_gulfarosh) April 26, 2021

#BurjKhalifaUnity has strength and it shows lots of character itself..thnk u — Akhilesh Tripathi (@akhillesh77) April 26, 2021

Thanks a lot for your prayers and support in our bad times….. This is a very kind gesture from yr side and we will together win this fight against this virus for sure……. #BurjKhalifa #IndiaFightsBack https://t.co/iY0nByfeiX— Vikram Sharma (@VikramS26526684) April 26, 2021

Prayer works a lot there where medicine does not work. We will remember this moral support till the end. #BurjKhalifa in #Dubai lit up with the tricolour to showcase support in India's fight against the unprecedented #COVID19 situation.#StayStrongIndia ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b2hXktY7eN— Untold_wordsr️⏳ (@rangra__kapil) April 26, 2021

Thank You UAE , For Giving So much Support to India . #StayStrongIndia #BurjKhalifa https://t.co/O6aHO1dIrO— Siddharth Shekhar (@siddharth_SSR_) April 26, 2021

Indian representatives in the diplomatic circles have been in talks with their counterparts in UAE and Dubai along with US and UK and the ally nations have initiated the process of sending aid to India amid its Covid-19 crisis. UAE has informed about sending a huge consignment of oxygen concentrators, while Saudi Arabia is sending oxygen generators.

The Burj Khalifa has often lighted up in the past to express support or to mark major events across the world.

