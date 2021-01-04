'Stayin Alive' to 'Don’t Stand So Close To Me': Twitter Decided to 'Sum Up 2020 With a Song' and the Results are Hilarious

The catastrophic year of 2020 might have ended but the dreadful pandemic that made it difficult has decided to join us in the journey into 2021. 2020 was complete with the most unanticipated twists and turns. Millions worldwide feel happy and relieved now to usher into a new year. Given the impact of 2020, the rather ominous year will not be easily forgotten.

While there are many ways to look back, some users of cyberspace stepped up to commemorate 2020 with a hilarious twist. People across the world have decided to sum up the year gone by on social media. With the use of popular songs, netizens have sparked off a laugh riot online. People are now setting their hopes high for 2021 to turn out to be better for all purposes.

A hashtag known as 'Sum Up 2020 With a Song' was introduced online and widely circulated across social media platforms. #SumUp2020WithASong can be used to describe 2020 with the choice of any famous jingle. Several users of Twitter have highlighted how the world got hit by calamities in 2020. Tweeple tagged the songs of their choice with captions as they looked back at the major natural and unnatural events.

Many on the microblogging platform shared quirky song titles to sum up 2020. Some opted for popular memes and GIFs on quarantine, interesting wordplay on lockdown, others elucidated different incidents through chosen numbers.

It all started when a Twitter user’s page by the name Roe’s Rage asked his followers to sum up the year by initiating a song challenge online.

Let's Play A Game!It was quite a ride in 2020 and we all know music helped us through it. So give us your best answers for #SumUp2020WithASong With @RoesRage @Acidic_Blonde Proud part of @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/evHzQxfwAL — Roe's Rage 👊🏻 (@RoesRage) January 2, 2021

What followed was an outpour of tweets that used famous songs and gave the pandemic twist to the hashtag. Definitive songs right from Michael Jackson's Billie Jean to Dua Lipa’s New Rules, The Police’s Don’t Stand So Close To Me, and Bee Gee's Stayin' Alive, were the most popular picks to describe the year 2020.

The Beatles’ iconic hit I wanna hold your hand sanitizer, deserves an honorable mention here. One person, who was reminded of the time when people were forced to find joy in solitude, defined the year by tweeting Billy Idol’s Dancing with Myself. Many opted to name actual songs, others used their creativity to come up with interesting modified versions.

Parodies on classic hits, like St Elmo’s Dumpster Fire, a twist to the British singer John Parr’s 1985 song were highly popular.

Quaran-Tine Is Not My Lover!#SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/SIGyuGsr7U — Roe Loves Sad Country Music (@RoeGhost) January 2, 2021

I Want to Hold Your Hand Sanitizer #SumUp2020WithASong pic.twitter.com/NtvYu7la9X — Jack Miller (@personaugratin) January 2, 2021

The online group therapy session started on Saturday has now garnered thousands joining with peaked interests circulating the hashtags.