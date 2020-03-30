Stayin' Inside: Bee Gees Song Gets a Coronavirus Twist and We're Loving It

The novel Coronavirus has spread globally. Without a vaccine or treatment, every nation has just one solution for its citizens, “Stay Home, Stay Safe.” No matter how difficult it may be to stay inside, it is the best precaution to combat the pandemic.







A group of ‘Swedish guys’ have tried to explain the meaning and importance of staying indoors and staying safe through Bee Gees’ rendition Stayin’ Alive, with a Coronavirus-twist.







A twitter user shared the video, with the caption, “A bunch of Swedish guys covered the Bee Gees reanimation song and turned it into a health risk prevention song: Stayin' inside #coronalied #StayHomeAndStaySafe”.







A bunch of Swedish guys

covered the Bee Gees reanimation song

and turned it into a health risk prevention song:



"Stayin' inside" #coronalied #StayHomeAndStaySafe pic.twitter.com/gZAO02QcDF — Matthijs Pontier ‍☠️ (@Matthijs85) March 28, 2020





In less than 24 hours, the video has garnered 34k lives, along with hundreds of retweets. The lyrics read, “Well you can tell by the way I wash my hands, I’m Corona free, won’t take no chance.” It goes on to describe the importance of staying inside and staying alive.







People called the video ‘Worth a watch’ and ‘Brilliant’, while some even calling the guys ‘Genius’.







Here’s how everyone reacted:











Brilliant! — RianneWiesje ☕ NO PVV! NO FVD! (@riannewiesje) March 28, 2020

















It is worth noting that music has become one of the mediums during the time of COVID-19. In India, devotional singer Narendra Chanchal and rapper Baba Sehgal have come up songs on Coronavirus.







In Spain and Italy, people came out in their balconies and sang to boost the morale of others and keep them entertained as well.

