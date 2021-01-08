Staying Fit and Saving Money Are Indians' Top Resolutions for 2021, Reveals News18 Survey

A new year is synonymous with resolutions. Although 2020 turned out to be quite polar opposite, probably ruining all that you had planned throughout the year, Indians are still going strong with their resolution game.

However, there’s a slight twist as these resolutions stem from the impacts of the pandemic-hit year.

A year that witnessed lives trapped inside homes, with as minimum outdoor activities as possible, has largely impacted the health and fitness of people. Probably, this has pressed Indians to take their physical health seriously now.

A survey carried out by YouGov in association with News18 shows that 45 percent Indians choose to stay fit and exercise daily-- this is one of their top three resolutions for 2021.

Among the 45 percent, males count for 43 percent and females for 45 percent. The interest for the same lies the highest among baby boomers (55 percent). Indians who live in the Western part of the country want to reach that goal the fastest, shows the survey.

Thinking about how the covid scare has altered the need to constantly monitor our personal health and hygiene, 32 percent of respondents want to take care of the same this year.

Maintaining personal hygiene and understanding the need for cleanliness to keep covid-19 at bay has been seen more in females (34 percent) than males (30 percent).

Following the need to stay healthy and hygienic, 26 percent Indians plan to invest in health plans and securities and Gen X seems to be quite serious with this investment plan at 30 percent.

On another note, as we eagerly wait for the roll out of a mass vaccine, the pandemic has drastically changed the equations with our families. With the covid pandemic taking away millions of lives, one of the top priorities of Indians is to spend quality time with their loved ones.

34 per cent Indians want to prioritise the time with their loved ones in the coming year. At 37 percent, the willingness for the same has been noted highest among people aged between 18 years to 29 years-- the millennials.

Last but definitely not the least, with the pandemic hitting us hard, the daily splurging has been slashed heavily. With almost nowhere to go, people have ended up saving up a lot. And many Indians want to continue doing so in the coming year too. For others, the savings will act as a buffer in case the economy doesn't revive as soon as expected.

38 percent Indians are eager to make this one of their top resolutions of 2021 and the ratio of interest between males and females remains the same at 38 per cent. While 43 percent of people aged between 18-29 years are most eager to save up, the want to save isn't as much as is seen among baby boomers, people aged above 40 years, at 32 percent.

​The News18-YouGov survey ran between 29th December 2020 and 3rd January 2021 among 1015 urban Indian respondents.​