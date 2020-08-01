Staying Home Due to Covid? Here's What You Can Gift Your Sibling this Raksha Bandhan

Raksha Bandhan is drawing close however the circumstances due to the pandemic continue to get complex. But that doesn’t mean you will skip the opportunity to make your sibling feel loved because of social distancing and other restrictions. Meeting and greeting might have to wait but in this digital age, we gotta have some choices left in our kitty that can be put to good use.

Knowing how to send a good virtual gift is a key life skill. Amazing subscription gifts to digital products, the list to pick an ideal gift for your brother goes on. These are gifts that keep on giving and are devoid of all those logistic reservations.

So don’t scramble and stress yet! Scroll down to check out a few options we have shortlisted for you:

1. Streaming service membership: No one's gonna turn down this one. While it may not be about the cost of the subscription, there are so many people who are just lazy to get one. And if your brother happens to be any close to the category, bingo! Get him the gift of membership and he will call to thank you, seeking recommendation on new stuff to watch.

2. A Masterclass: As most of us continue to remain quarantined, we do have some spare time that can be used to pick up/enhance a skill. If there is anything you know your brother might wanna learn including photography, cooking, and more. Do yourselves a favour and give a MasterClass deal. The platform offers videos from creators you can just watch and learn on the go.

3. Wine subscription: Because why not? Gone are the days of scanning the liquor aisle in quest of something which not only tastes terrible but might potentially contribute to a couple of late-night goof-ups. There are tons of services out there, which will come handy for emergency happy hours because it’s always nice to have wine on hand. Few bottles of tasty wine without burning a hole in the pocket delivered to the door.

4. An online gaming subscription: What can be a downside to a great digital game wrapped in a subscription for your brother? He will be more elated than you could believe. Find a yearly online subscription that will let them enjoy online with friends. He will definitely appreciate this social distancing entertainment at least for a few months. Later you can obviously save the day by renewing it.

5. A Virtual Gym Membership: As an evolved species we need to utilize the perks of being alive in the 21st century. And in present times, you don't actually have to leave your house to enjoy a good workout. There is many apps that will make sure your brother breaks a sweat.